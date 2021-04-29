Fortnite Week 7 Challenges: Where to collect Meat or Pepper in Season 6

The Fortnite Week 7 challenges are live now and one of the epic quests requires players to collect meat or pepper on the battle royale island.

Fortnite Season 6's primal theme has introduced various new elements to the game. Ranging from huntable and tamable animals to a variety of bows, players have witnessed a bunch of new interactive additions to Fortnite.

However, one specific quest from the Fortnite Week 7 challenges has presented many players with a fairly difficult task.

For anyone unaware of the new interactive mechanics in Fortnite Season 6, players can obtain meat by hunting any of the newly introduced animals in the game. Hunting a single chicken, boar, wolf, or raptor will provide players with meat.

To collect pepper, players should search gas stations, in-game restaurants, and also the farmers market at the Orchard POI. This article provides a detailed rundown of the easiest locations on the map where players can find meat or peppers to complete this specific quest in the Fortnite Week 7 challenges.

Where to find meat or pepper for Fortnite Week 7 Challenges

Before getting started with collecting meat or peppers in Fortnite Week 7, it is extremely important for players to note that they will have to collect a total of 5 units of either one of the two in-game resources. If needed, players can choose to collect 5 units of any one resource to complete the challenge as well.

However, the best way to obtain meat in Fortnite Season 6 is by hunting animals. Needless to say, there are a few specific regions on the map where players have a better chance of finding these animals. These locations include:

Colossal Crops;

Pleasant Park;

Stealthy Stronghold; and

Weeping Woods.

Players are advised to directly land at one of these POIs in order to hunt an animal and collect meat for this specific quests in the Fortnite Week 7 challenges.

However, when it comes to pepper, with it being a "foragable good," findingit is a lot easier. There are a few specific locations where players can easily find pepper on the Fortnite Season 6 map.

These locations include:

Gas Stations located at Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, Catty Corner, or any other location on the map;

Inside the kitchen at Durr Burger and Pizza Pitt; and

Farmers market at the Orchard.

Searching at these locations will definitely allow players to find both meat or pepper to complete this specific quest from the Fortnite Week 7 challenges and collect 24,000 XP towards their Battle Pass progression.