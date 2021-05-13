Fortnite Week 9 Challenges: The fastest method to Catch 50 fish

The Fortnite Week 9 Challenges are now live in Chapter 2 Season 6, and this week's legendary quest requires players to catch fish in the game.

This week's legendary quests in Fortnite have more than 130,000 XP for players to earn towards their Season 6 Battle Passes. Fish-related legendary quests also confirm that Fortnite Wild Week 2 will have a fish theme. This further means that players will be able to find a lot more fish in Fortnite Week 9 than is usually available on the island.

The next "Wild Week" should be starting when the new quests go live in about 8 minutes. @FortniteStatus hinted this week has to do with fishing, and the legendary quest (catch fish) this week also suggests it.#Fortnite #BattleRoyale pic.twitter.com/G5yPRrO3IY — HighHowDoIPlay (@HighHowDoIPlay) May 13, 2021

Although there are various points on the map where players can find fish in abundance, there is a specific method by which players can catch fish extremely fast. Given that there are five separate tiers of legendary challenges, players will have to catch a total of 250 fish to earn 133,000 XP in Fortnite Season 6.

The five tiers along with how much XP is awarded at each of them are:

Catch 50 Fishes - 35,000 XP

Catch 100 Fishes - 24.500 XP

Catch 150 Fishes - 24.500 XP

Catch 200 Fishes - 24.500 XP

Catch 250 Fishes - 24.500 XP

Here's a detailed guide on how to catch fish quickly for the Fortnite Week 9 legendary challenges.

Fastest method to catch fish for Fortnite Week 9 legendary challenges

The fastest method to catch fish in Fortnite is definitely in Team Rumble mode. Players are advised to head over directly to the coast of Craggy Cliff, located on the northern end of the map. Players should search the fishing shack located on the beach, not only for fishing equipment, but also for a harpoon gun.

The harpoon gun is definitely the fastest and most reliable method to catch fish in Fortnite. Players simply need to aim the harpoon gun at the fish available in the ocean off the coast of Craggy Cliffs and shoot the weapon.

Considering that Fortnite Wild Week 2 has a fish theme, players are guaranteed to find more fish than they usually do. Doing the same in Team Rumble mode is additionally beneficial, as players can simply eliminate themselves and continue catching fish after respawing, instead of having to queue into a new game.

Following this method will allow players to complete all five tiers of the legendary challenges in Fortnite Week 9 very fast and earn a whopping 133,000 XP towards their Battle Pass.