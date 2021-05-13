How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6: Fishing tricks, XP Boost, and more

The best way to earn in-game items and cosmetics in Fortnite Season 6 is from the Battle Pass.

Be it from the limited free tiers or the uncountable rewards from a purchased Battle Pass, earning XP and leveling up to Tier 100 is the best possible way for players to collect cosmetics to their heart's content.

Considering that it has already been several weeks since the launch of Fortnite Season 6, players have discovered various methods to earn XP for their Battle Pass progression.

This article features various methods and tricks by which players can level up fast in Fortnite Season 6.

How can players level up fast in Fortnite Season 6?

There are various available methods for players to earn XP and level up fast in Fortnite Season 6. From performing in-game actions like looting supply chests and ammo boxes to doing all types of available quests, players can amass a ton of XP by simply playing a few games in Fortnite Season 6.

The amount of XP that players can earn by simply performing various tasks in Fortnite Season 6 includes:

150 XP for earning an Elimination

125 XP for every Assist made by the player

105 XP for earning eliminations with a weapon with the Weapon Expert quest complete

60 XP for each fish caught by the player

585 XP for earning 10 eliminations in a single game

150 XP extra for each Double Elimination

105 XP extra for each Multiple Elimination earned

130 XP for looting a chest

90 XP for looting an ammunitions crate

135 XP for looting supply drops

200 XP extra for looting the first supply drop in a specific game

585 XP extra after looting 10 chests and supply drops

100-1,500 XP depending on the survival duration in a specific match.

Apart from these actions, players can also earn additional XP using finishing tricks. These tricks, along with the amount of XP rewarded by each of them, include:

65 XP for looting each Fishing Pole Barrel

Up to 100 XP for catching fishes at finishing points on the map

Up to 1000 XP for catching fishes from Lake Canoe.

On top of all this, Epic Games has also presented players with a massive XP boost that can be earned by simply spending time in Fortnite's Creative Mode.

With so many available methods and tricks to earn XP from, most players should be able to level up their Battle Passes to the maximum level before Fortnite Season 6 comes to an end.