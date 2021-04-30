How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 6: New Creative mode method grants 25,000 XP every 15 minutes

Epic Games is clearly providing a massive incentive for players to spend more time in Fortnite's Creative mode with 125,000 XP to be earned every day.

For those who still don't know, you get a free 25K XP if you spend 15 mins in creative! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 29, 2021

Earning XP to unlock higher levels on the Seasonal Battle Pass has always been one of the main objectives for Fortnite players. With that in mind, Epic Games has decided to reward players with 25,000 XP every 15 minutes that they spend in Fortnite's Creative mode.

Additionally, players can collect this 25,000 XP a total of five times regularly. This further suggests that players will earn 125,000 just for spending 75 minutes in Fortnite's Creative mode. The new XP bonus from Creative mode was introduced in Fortnite with the 16.30 update earlier this week.

Considering how fun certain maps in Fortnite's Creative mode are, spending 75 minutes shouldn't be an issue for anyone, especially with 125,000 XP to earn for their Battle Pass progression in Season 6.

Fortnite's Creative mode grants 25,000 XP every 15 minutes

Soon after the new XP bonus was revealed for Fortnite's Creative mode, there was some confusion within the community about whether the XP bonus reset every day or if it was a single-time bonus.

You can get it 5 times on the same day, every 15 mins for 75 mins.. but idk if it resets the next day again. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

However, various content creators have confirmed since then that the XP bonus resets every day, allowing players to claim up to 125,000 XP by simply playing the Creative mode in Fortnite for 75 minutes.

Having said that, a 125,000 XP bonus is a massive amount for players to earn regularly for their Battle Pass progression. Nevertheless, this XP bonus does confirm that Epic Games definitely wants players to spend more time in Fortnite's Creative mode.

Whether this means something special is coming to Creative mode or Epic Games is trying to create engagement for the otherwise overlooked mode is an entire mystery for the community.

Nope just maybe move around for a little when you load in and then go afk for 75 minutes you'll come back with 125,000xp — shock. (@shocklol_) April 29, 2021

Advertisement

Yeah it resets the next day so just keep doing it daily — superjoelguy alt (@superjoelguy_) April 29, 2021

Needless to say, whatever might be the intention behind this, players are definitely happy about the massive XP boost for their Battle Pass progression in Season 6.

With so many unlockable rewards available in the Battle Pass, players are highly advised to spend at least 75 minutes in Fortnite's Creative mode every day.