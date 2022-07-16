Fortnite: What happens if you use Grapple Glove at sky limit?

The brand new Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 aims to replace the popular Mythic Spider-Man Web-Shooters. First seen in the Chapter 3 Season 3 gameplay trailer, the Grapple Glove was used by Indiana Jones to swing around the map. Since then, fans have been excited to explore the things they can do with the glove.

From trees on mountain tops to tall buildings, the Grapple Glove can reach anywhere. However, players always want to take things to the next level. YouTuber KobesMind recently decided to see how far up he could go using the glove. Therefore, he built up to the sky limit for his latest video, which was put up as a short on July 14.

Players are certainly curious to see what it feels like to swing from the sky limit. If done right, they can cover long distances before finding their foot on the ground. Kobes' video made it look like a lot of fun, and those who haven't tried it are certainly missing out.

How to use Grapple Glove in Fortnite at sky limit

Building high in the Battle Royale game is always fun. There was a time when sky bases were very popular, and people preferred fighting in the air rather than on the ground. Unfortunately, there is a limit to how high players can build in the game. Naturally, this is where KobesMind stopped building and decided to swing.

In order to swing from the sky limit using the Grapple Glove in Fortnite, people just have to follow a few simple steps:

Find a Grapple Glove lying around in the pink toolboxes on the map. Collect enough material to build a massive ramp. Start building upwards until you reach the sky limit. Make a platform next to the ramp at a lower level. Aim the Grapple Glove at the top of the ramp and swing.

Players will get to see the entire island as they swing from the sky limit. They can also set up other platforms to swing across the map in one go. Moreover, even if they fall from the sky after swinging, they will not take any fall damage.

Where to find Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Although players could not see the Spider-Man mythic Web-Shooters return, they have the Grapple Glove to make up for its absence. The item facilitates mobility and is also extremely fun to use. However, it is only available in a limited quantity inside special pink toolboxes.

Grapple Glove locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 (Image via FN.gg)

The special pink toolboxes are spread all across the map near major, named locations and landmarks. Players can find a toolbox at the following locations:

Logjam Lotus Shifty Shafts Rave Cave The Daily Bugle Tilted Towers Greasy Grove Rocky Reels Synapse Station Condo Canyon Southwest Coral Island

The Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has 30 charges in public games and 10 charges in competitive modes. This should be enough if players decide to swing from the sky limit and enjoy the vibe the island has to offer.

