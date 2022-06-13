When is Grapple Glove coming to Fortnite?

21.

Epic Games surprised fans with the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer in many ways. The all-new season came with plenty of gifts, including skins like Darth Vader and Indiana Jones. However, the trailer also included a little sneak peek of the upcoming Grapple Glove, which is just like the Spider-Man Mythic web-shooters.

The end of Chapter 3 Season 1 saw the Mythic web-shooters depart for good. The item was vaulted with no signs of coming back. This has left the majority of the community disappointed since web-shooters are one of the most enjoyable items to have been added to the game in a while.

Fortunately, Indiana Jones has finally brought back what Loopers had been eagerly waiting for.

The Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is going to be just like the Spider-Man Mythic web-shooter. Other than the difference in look, the functionality of the item will remain exactly the same. Naturally, players are desperately waiting for the item from the trailer to finally arrive in the game.

Everything we know about the Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Spider-Man and Mary Jane were the highlights of Chapter 3 Season 1. The Marvel collaboration did not just include cosmetics but also introduced players to the Mythic web-shooters.

These gloves gave players the exact same powers as Spider-Man. They could shoot webs that would get stuck to any surface and allow players to swing from it. Players can also shoot webs at items on the ground to pull them.

The new update will arrive next week on Tuesday, June 21. This is possible when Epic Games will add the Grapple Glove to the game for players to use. Just like the Spider-Man web-shooters can be found in Spidey's backpack, players will need to look inside the all-new Grapple Toolboxes, which can be found near trees and shrubs.

The Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 will have 30 charges in public games and 10 charges in competitive modes. This is certainly going to limit the use of the glove, but players will be happy to see the item arrive in the game.

Indiana Jones is the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Once again, the mystery skin in the Battle Pass has ended up being a collaboration instead of an original skin. However, fans would not complain as much because it is none other than Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, and who doesn't love Indy? Players will be able to unlock the secret skin once the challenges for the same go live on July 7.

Besides the Indiana Jones outfit, players will also be able to unlock a banner icon featuring his hat, the Rogue Archaeology wrap, the Raider's Relics pickaxe, and the Expedition Bag back bling. These are the only rewards for page one. Players will be able to unlock a whole other set of rewards from the second page of the secret skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass.

