Fortnite: When did the game have the most concurrent players?

Fortnite is one of the most popular games of all time. Despite having a relatively short shelf life in comparison to other games, the battle royale burst onto the scene and has quickly become a fan favorite. Even today, perhaps a few years after its peak, it still has an average of 257,404,123 players over the last 30 days, according to ActivePlayer.

There was a time during Chapter 1 when the game was in its prime and the developers could do no wrong, long before the era of collaborations and drastic changes.

At its peak, Fortnite was one of the most played games globally. The question is: When was that peak?

When determining the peak for a game like Fortnite, there are a few metrics to look at. ActivePlayer has tons of statistics available, though they only date back to mid-2019.

Other sources cite different numbers to pin down the peak.

The game saw its most active players in August 2018, about a year after the game was released. Gamers had experienced the gaming phenomenon for a little over a year at that point.

During this time, the game was reported to have over 78 million players per day. This is a far greater count than the current numbers.

As per ActivePlayer, the highest month since then was August 2020, a month in which the game saw an average of 290 million average players.

Analyzing the rises and falls of Fortnite's popularity

As mentioned, the game currently has well over 250 million average players from the last 30 days. According to ActivePlayer, that time span has also seen a peak of over 23 million players a day.

Dr. 🅿️ @DrPineapplez Victory Royales on Snapchat. Simple gameplay. Nobody built the Eiffel Tower in .2 seconds. PEAK Fortnite.



That is quite a lot, but it is not the most. The game has boasted quite a few better months.

In March 2022, Fortnite had a little over 270 million players on average monthly. The daily peak during that time was nearly 24.5 million.

At the beginning of June 2019, the game was in a bit of a lull. Currently, the game is not in its glory days anymore, but its numbers are still better than some of the months from that time period.

Current table for active players (Image via ActivePlayer.com)

June 2019 saw the monthly average fall to under 200 million. July saw it drop even further to 147 million. It started increasing in August and September, peaking to 173 million before falling again in October.

November 2019 saw the game jump back to over 200 million players, which is where it has stayed since. The month's tally of 208 million is the lowest it has been since.

The game may not be at its peak anymore, but it is still enjoying incredible player totals even now.

