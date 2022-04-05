When was Fortnite at its peak? The highest player count timeline revealed

The popularity of Fortnite needs no introduction. The battle royale game has established itself as one of the most popular titles in the gaming community. Currently, the game boasts several million active gamers across several platforms.

Ever since its inception back in 2017, Fortnite has had an exponential rise in the player pool. As the game started gaining popularity, players from all over the world flocked to be a part of it.

This raises a common query in the minds of the community members. When was the game at its peak, and what was the highest number of gamers in the system? This article aims to answer these exact questions.

Fortnite's highest gamer count information revealed

Some gamers may think that the number of players keeps piling up as new players join every day and therefore, the highest number of players in the system is maxed out every day. However, this isn't the case. Although the numbers today are significantly higher than those from the early days of the game, they keep on fluctuating for a number of reasons.

Several gamers, including popular streamers, lost interest in Fortnite and quit the game to move on to streaming and playing other games. However, several new faces have emerged with time that are taking the community ahead. However, the number of players quitting and joining is not in the same proportion, and hence, this causes the number of players to fluctuate frequently.

Based on statistics from activeplayers.io the game has over 1.5 million concurrent gamers across the globe. As for the highest number of gamers, it was recorded that an average of 292,866,255 loopers played the game during the month of August back in 2020.

However, the peak number of gamers in a single day was recorded in the month of May 2021. It is estimated that a whooping 35,011,479 loopers were engaged in Fortnite on a particular date. The records stand till now, and it seems that they will continue to exist unless Epic releases some extraordinary changes that will bring in more gamers into the loop.

It should also be kept in mind that the game is not accessible on iOS and Android platforms. Over the past few years, the number of smartphone gamers playing on these platforms has been increasing steadily. Therefore, if the game was available on these popular platforms, then the statistics could have been different and the number of active gamers would have been more as well.

Edited by Mayank Shete