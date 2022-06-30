Fortnite: Where to search chests or ammo boxes at crashed IO Airships

As Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 enters its fourth week, it brings with it a bunch of XP Challenges. As the Reality Tree's effects continue to spread and the storyline becomes clearer, challenges continue to arise. While many players have complained about the XP system this season, this is still one of the best opportunities to get XP for an Evie style or the Darth Vader skin.

One of the challenges this week mirrors one from previous weeks. In the weeks prior, gamers had been tasked with emoting at three different crashed IO airships. Now, they're going to have to head back to these spots for a new challenge.

This week, players will need to open chests and ammo boxes at these locations. Here's where to find them and complete the challenge.

Crashed IO Airship locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 listed

Fortunately for players, this challenge can more than likely be completed at just one airship. Unlike the previous challenge, there's no requirement to visit multiple POIs. However, it is possible that the one gamers land at doesn't have enough loot to complete the challenge.

Loopers are tasked with opening two chests or ammo boxes at a crashed IO airship. Here are all the IO airship locations on the map:

IO Airship locations (Image via Fortnite.GG)

These locations are pretty spread out, so Fortnite players might struggle to get to a second one if the first one doesn't have the requisite loot. To complete this challenge with less difficulty, the airship below Condo Canyon and the one in the eastern islands of the map are recommended.

These two locations have two things going for them. They'll likely have far fewer Fortnite players landing at them, which means every chest and ammo box is less contested.

Additionally, if players don't get enough loot, they can move toward the other airship locations in the middle of the map. The two on the outskirts are unlikely to be in the middle of the circle, which means Fortnite gamers will have to move anyway.

This way, they can naturally move and see if the airship has another ammo box to open.

Here is the full list of Chapter 3 Season 3 challenges available this week:

Mantle onto an edge within three seconds of sliding (3)

Damage opponents while in a vehicle (25)

Destroy structures with an E-11 Blaster Rifle (15)

Knock down Timber Pines with a Ripsaw Launcher (5)

Travel 500 meters in the slipstream around Rave Cave

Plant a Reality Seed at Sunflower's Saplings or Fungi Farm (1)

Search chests or ammo boxes at Crashed IO Airships (2)

Damage enemy players with a shotgun (350)

Purchase items from characters (3)

On completion, these challenges reward players with 15,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP each. In previous seasons, that number was higher but it's still one of the best ways to earn XP. Players can drop in and complete these challenges right away.

