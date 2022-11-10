Fortnite: Where to search for chests in a single match

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is almost at an end, and loopers are grinding weekly and daily challenges to unlock their Battle Pass up to tier 200, where they can get endless cosmetics.

The past week that brought the Star Wars collaboration once again to the looped island granted players innumerable amounts of XP to help them level up faster.

It is time for the new batch of weekly challenges to drop and one of the latest ones requires players to search for 10 chests in a single match. Dropping on to the island and searching for loot is a common practice that gamers engage in.

While the OG loopers might be familiar with POIs that have a 100% chest spawn rate on the current map, other casual players struggle to find a significant amount of chest loot at their drop spots. Here's a guide on where they can search for the most number of chests in a single match.

Where to search for chests in a single match in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 - Week 8 quest guide

The latest Week 8 quests went live today in Fortnite Season 4 and every individual task carries around 25K XP for players to get upon completion. One such challenge is downright basic but could be a bit challenging to some loopers who might not be familiar with the best loot spots on the current island.

To complete the quest, players need to search 10 loot chests in a single match. This means that breaking one will not count, only interacting with them and opening them would. To do so, all they need to do is to land at a named location, where they can get guaranteed chest spawns and complete the challenge. Here are a few POIs that have the highest chest spawn rate:

Cloudy Condos

Fort Jonesy

Shiny Sound

Chromejam Junction

Tilted Towers

Lustrous Lagoon

To complete the challenge faster, players can land at a location where they can find keyed vaults that contain almost five loot chests and two supply drops.

Land at the marked locations to get a guaranteed chest spawn in Fortnite Season 4 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Most commonly, players prefer to land on Cloudy Condos to complete the challenge easily as the two biomes that are spread out through the POI offer a higher number of chest spawns. From there, once they acquire vault keys, there is a levitating vault near the POI that can offer even more loot, of higher rarity, and help them complete the quest at a faster rate.

While other POIs also offer a higher chance of chests spawning in the area, Cloudy Condos is one of the easiest areas to navigate, according to several players in the community. While many might have their own preferences for acquiring chest loot, this one is advisable as it will help them complete the quest faster in Fortnite.

