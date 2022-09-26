It's been a week since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 began, and players have had the opportunity to explore the entire map to find the best landing spots on the island. The verdict is in, and the majority of the community has made a decision.

While not everyone will agree that these are the absolute 'best' drop locations on the island, they are widely regarded as such. However, the community has spoken, and listed below are some of the best landing locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

8 best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

8) Shimmering Shrine

All that glitters is not gold...sometimes, it's Chrome (Image via Twitter/FN_Assist)

As the name suggests, this area is completely covered by Chrome. While it does have a certain appeal and charm, it's a dangerous place to be caught out in the open. With a decent amount of chests and ammo boxes to be found here, it's a good place to land for daring loopers.

However, players will be in for a battle considering the amount of cover available. Thankfully, with open ground flanking the POI on all sides, rotating out of the area is easy.

7) Cloudy Condos

The POI will soon take to the sky (Image via Twitter/AidenGalofi)

When it comes to high-risk, high-reward locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Cloudy Condos is the perfect example. With more loot than players know what to do with, the area sees a lot of fighting during the early game.

Given the ease of mobility, rotating vertically and horizontally is a breeze. However, pushing the high ground may become a challenge due to the available cover. Players will have to fight tooth and nail to secure the POI.

6) Fort Jonesy

Hunkered down and protected (Image via Twitter/AidenGalofi)

Fort Jonesy is not the best landing location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, given how spaced out everything is. However, it is a calm place for players to land at the start of the game.

With ample chests, coolers, and ammo boxes in the area, duos can easily gear up here. Another perk of landing here is that players can hire NPCs to fight for them. With four found in close proximity to each other, they can provide a tactical advantage during the early game.

5) Tilted Towers

Hot-drop central (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Despite the hype surrounding Tilted Towers fading, the POI is still a dangerous place to hot-drop in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. The rooftops are perfect for snipers and players who enjoy using DMRs, and a good strategy would be to loot the area during the early game and camp towards the mid-game.

With a bit of luck, players will be able to third-party opponents and get easy kills. However, rotating from the top of the building is not that straightforward, and if the Storm Circle is closing in and opponents are counter-camping, things can get dangerous.

4) Rave Cave

Good vibes only (Image via Twitter/AidenGalofi)

While the vibe may have disappeared in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, Rave Cave is still an extremely happening place. The POI is packed to the gills with all kinds of loot and hosts two vaults as well. If players are quick, they'll be able to land here and gear up ridiculously quickly.

If things get too heated, rotating out of the area is a breeze as well. Players can use slipstreams to rapidly redeploy or escape using the underground system. Either way, given the size of the POI, getting trapped during combat is highly unlikely.

3) Lustrous Lagoon

Ahoy matey! (Image via Twitter/AidenGalofi)

What makes Lustrous Lagoon amazing is the floating wooden ship that's anchored above the Chrome-themed crater. This aesthetic diversity makes the POI a hot spot during some matches. While holding the high ground usually ensures victory, the rules are very different when fighting in this area.

Players will be delighted to know that 11 safes can be unlocked in the POI alongside a vault. However, overstaying and trying to play 'King of The Hill' here will not end well. The best strategy is to loot fast and move on.

2) Herald's Sanctum

Beware The Herald and her Chrome wolves (Image via Twitter/AidenGalofi)

Herald's Sanctum is the home of The Herald and some of the most brutal fights in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. Given how the POI has been designed, players are liable to get shot at from every direction. If they try to rotate mid-fight, chances are they'll be flanked and eliminated.

Those who survive the initial fight will be rewarded with bountiful loot. They can also use the Chrome Tornado to rotate out of the area if needed. Alternatively, they can sweep southwest to an unmarked gas station and commandeer a vehicle to rotate.

1) Rocky Reels

The rocky side of Fortnite (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Rocky Reels is a small POI in the desert biome. Truth be told, there's nothing interesting to see or do there. Yet, in every Fortnite match, numerous players make a mad dash to hit the ground first and gear up. Given how the area has been designed, it's perfect for close-range engagements.

Players with gold bars to spare can obtain a shield keg and The Dub for an early-game advantage. While there's not much loot to be shared between an entire team, it's a great landing spot for solos and duos.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far