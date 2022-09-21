Fortnite Chrome Splash: Where to find, uses, turning into blob, and more

Paradise is all Chrome. Well, that's what Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 promises. Of late, Chrome has been in the spotlight, courtesy of recent developments in the story's lore. Although it has only been a few days since the launch of the new season, Chrome has established itself as an omnipotent force.

The Epic Games website states that "Chrome will consume all, Chrome will be all." This hints at the impending malevolence of Chrome and the fate of Fortnite Island. The website advises players to embrace the all-powerful liquid. This is where Chrome Splash comes in.

Players can now Chrome-ify themselves and acquire the power of the liquid. New gameplay mechanics have rendered the game exciting and unpredictable. Players are trying to harness the power of Chrome and master its ways. Read further to better understand the newly launched Chrome Splash.

What is Chrome Splash in Fortnite and where to find it

Fortnite @FortniteGame So many secrets to uncover on an Island that’s Chrome-ifying. So many secrets to uncover on an Island that’s Chrome-ifying. https://t.co/ilJIToMcU3

Chrome Splash is a newly introduced throwable item. Upon breaking, it turns everything into Chrome. Players can throw Chrome Splash at any material in the game, and it immediately turns to Chrome. But what's the use, one might ask? This is the part where things get interesting.

Players can use Chrome Splash on themselves and turn into Chrome. They can also morph into a blob of Chrome. Being covered in Chrome enables players to phase through Chrome walls. They can phase through any structure that has a Chrome wall. They can drop different levels in a building and enter an opponent's structure.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW Chrome Splash MECHANIC



"You’ll be pure Chrome for a limited time, meaning you’ll be immune to fire damage and… become a Blob. as Blob, you'll move faster, no fall damage, and gain the ability to air dash. Dash into any building piece to Chrome-ify it then phase through it!" NEW Chrome Splash MECHANIC"You’ll be pure Chrome for a limited time, meaning you’ll be immune to fire damage and… become a Blob. as Blob, you'll move faster, no fall damage, and gain the ability to air dash. Dash into any building piece to Chrome-ify it then phase through it!" https://t.co/vTgbLkeUFq

Chrome Splash follows different mechanics when it comes to spawning. Unlike other throwable items, players have to harvest Chrome Splash from Chromed materials. They can harvest it by breaking Chromed walls, rocks, and other similar materials. POIs like Cloudy Condos and Herald's Scantum have a profusion of Chromed materials.

Players can also throw Chrome Splash at any wall and turn it into Chrome. They can then harvest it and gain more Chrome Splash. One quick way to procure the item quickly is to use SMG to shoot at a Chrome wall. This method yields multiple Chrome Splash quickly.

Turning into a blob and other uses of Chrome Splash in Fortnite

As mentioned earlier, Fortnite players can turn themselves into blobs of Chrome. All they have to do is toggle the sprint button, and they will be blobbed. Once in this form, players will be prone to fire and fall damage. As a blob, they can travel faster and dash through the air. However, this effect is short-lived. Players can also dash into any building, Chrome-ify it, and phase through walls.

The blob form provides an excellent opportunity to sneak up on opponents. Players can enter their enemy's builds and Chrome-ify them, rendering the opponent vulnerable to attack. Another interesting way that players can use Chrome Splash is by throwing it on a chest. When thrown on a normal chest, Chrome Splash converts it into a Chrome chest.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus Embrace the Chrome!



EvoChrome Burst Rifles and EvoChrome Shotguns can now be found as floor loot. Embrace the Chrome!EvoChrome Burst Rifles and EvoChrome Shotguns can now be found as floor loot. https://t.co/lax7dik0le

When an ordinary Fortnite chest turns into Chrome, it also changes the loot inside. Normal weapons like shotguns and burst assault rifles will morph into their EvoChrome versions.

