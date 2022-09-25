Where is No Sweat Insurance in Fortnite?

Over the years, the Fortnite map has received a plethora of updates and many new POIs and landmarks have been introduced across various seasons and chapters. While the island is overhauled with every chapter, many fan-favorite locations are often retained; No Sweat Insurance is one such landmark.

Located in the heart of Tilted Towers, No Sweat Insurance stands tall. Like many other POIs in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, this building has now been raised using jets and balloons. This has been done as a precautionary measure against the spread of Chrome.

Introduced in Fortnite Season 8, the organization has been a part of the game for a very long time. No Sweat Insurance has contributed to the lore and has been the impetus that gave the loopers the iconic Tilted Towers, and like other iconic landmarks, this one has a vivid history as well.

No Sweat Insurance is located at the centre of Fortnite Island

No Sweat Insurance is located east of the Reality Tree (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The No Sweat Insurance building is the most iconic structure in Tilted Towers and can now be recognized as a floating building. Players can spot the landmark by locating a yellow balloon on the in-game map, which can be found immediately south of the soccer field in Tilted Towers.

Tilted Towers is a named location at the center of the map, and is well connected with roads, allowing players access to it from any part of the island. The POI is served with three different approach roads from three different directions, and is located east of the Reality Tree.

Depending upon where they land on the map, players can easily follow the vast road network and arrive at Tilted Towers. Once there, all they need to do is locate the floating building with a giant yellow balloon. They can also follow the location of the Underwriter NPC and arrive at No Sweat Insurance.

History of No Sweat Insurace

HYPEX @HYPEX That No Sweat Insurance has survived almost every disaster, and now it'll float away when the chrome reaches Tilted Towers. This building is a piece of Fortnite's history That No Sweat Insurance has survived almost every disaster, and now it'll float away when the chrome reaches Tilted Towers. This building is a piece of Fortnite's history 😭 https://t.co/Q36kMcDe7e

The financial backbone of Fortnite, No Sweat Insurance was added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 8 and is more than a mere company. The organization helps reconstruct destroyed areas and prevents locations and POIs from recurring damage.

Over the years, No Sweat Insurance has contributed to the game in many ways. Iconic Tilted Towers has been the top beneficiary of the organization as its first branch opened in the POI, and has seen all the major events so far. When the POI was destroyed, the branch kept operating from Neo Tilted.

While many of its branches have sprouted across the map over the years, the organization has remained faithful to Tilted. In Fortnite Chapter 3, the landmark returned to its iconic location and has been there ever since.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG



(Images: No Sweat Insurance will continue to rescue more POIs during the season. The balloons will also move and carry locations across the map!(Images: @ESFortniteBR2 No Sweat Insurance will continue to rescue more POIs during the season. The balloons will also move and carry locations across the map!(Images: @ESFortniteBR2) https://t.co/cHEEPZEEjG

It was overtaken by the Imagined Order (IO), but soon became independent when they lost control of the POI. Since it was completely destroyed, No Sweat Insurance sponsored a program to help rebuild the location.

This continued through Season 3, where players also contributed to the resurrection of the iconic POI. Tilted Tower finally got back to its former glory in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far