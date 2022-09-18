Fortnite: How to emote at The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here after a lot of anticipation. With leaks and theories ramping up over the last few days, gamers finally have the opportunity to play with and explore everything Epic Games has added thus far. Despite being only a seasonal change, everything is different in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite's Week 0 challenges have been dropped for gamers to get a headstart on the Battle Pass if they purchased it. Spider-Gwen and many other skins are finally available.

One of the challenges asks Fortnite players to emote at three different places. Here's how to do it.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: How to emote at three landmarks for a challenge

Fortnite players are required to head over to The Flairship, The Driftwood, and No Sweat Insurance landmarks and use an emote at each location. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to do it:

Step 1: Find each landmark

Loopers can find each landmark within a POI. No Sweat Insurance is a building within Tilted Towers. The Flairship is floating above Lustrous Lagoon, while The Driftwood is found on top of Rave Cave.

Here's where each of them is located on the new map:

All three landmark spots (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Step 2: Emote there

Once you have entered the landmark, if it's the first time, Fortnite will award some XP for finding a new landmark. Either way, once inside, you can simply do any emote to satisfy the requirements. Any emote will suffice as it doesn't have to be for any length of time.

Step 3: Travel to the other landmarks

Unfortunately, these POIs are pretty spaced out, making it difficult to complete this challenge in one match. However, there is mobility at Rave Cave due to launchpads and air vents on the airship, so that may be a good spot to start.

Tilted Towers and Rave Cave are close enough to feasibly complete in one match, but Lustrous Lagoon is pretty far away. It may be a good idea to start there and hope the circle forces you to move towards the other two locations.

These three new locations are not all that new. Each of them is within a POI that existed previously, though Lustrous Lagoon is what used to be The Daily Bugle.

Tilted Towers seems to be here to stay for a while and has been for several seasons. Rave Cave was here last season and was a Command Cavern before that.

These landmarks are central to each POI, so Loopers will visit them frequently throughout Chapter 3 Season 4. Just don't forget to emote when there to make this challenge as easy as possible.

Chapter 3 Season 4 is finally here, and there's plenty to do to start that XP grind. The challenges and all the other new introductions gamers have been waiting for have all been revealed. Spider-Gwen and other characters are now ready to be unlocked!

