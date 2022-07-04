Fortnite: Who is the Cube King?

Fortnite has hosted a plethora of interesting characters over the years. Characters such as Drift, Omega, Ragnarok, Ice King, Midas, Thor, Cube Queen, Doctor Slone, The Foundation, Paradigm, and others have all played significant roles, be it for good or for evil. However, in addition to these characters, there have been plenty of mysterious and unknown figures in Fortnite lore and storyline, and The Cube King is one of them.

While there's ample information about the Cube Queen available, her partner remains shrouded in mystery. Fortnite players have long speculated about the Cube King's true identity and significance in Fortnite lore.

Fortnite: Exploring the mystery of the Cube King

The Cube Queen debuted in Chapter 2, Season 8. She appeared on the island following the Convergence, in which all the cubes (including the beloved Kevin) moved towards the center of the island and formed a new POI.

To no one's surprise, the Cube Queen turned out to be quite nefarious; however, this begs the question, if there's a Cube Queen, is there a Cube King?

Presently, the prevailing theory is that The Origin is the Cube King, or at least he was. The Origin's loading screen provides the best insight into his past identity, and most believe he is the Cube King.

Shiina @ShiinaBR So "The Origin" might actually be the Cube King in the story!?



If you take a closer look at this Loading Screen, it looks like a transition/transformation from Cube King into a member of The Seven!! So "The Origin" might actually be the Cube King in the story!?If you take a closer look at this Loading Screen, it looks like a transition/transformation from Cube King into a member of The Seven!! https://t.co/tSMbEmeIVP

The loading screen shows the Origin transforming from a mystery figure into an armorless form (one of the styles available for the Fortnite skin) and finally into his Seven-themed armor with a mask.

The mystery figure doesn't appear to be a different skin, but it definitely resembles one. Moreover, The Cube Queen shares the same style, color scheme, and a few other features with this mystery figure. Hence, it can be speculated that the Origin was once her counterpart.

Based on the lore, many players believe that the Cube King betrayed the queen and tried to stop her. This resulted in him being tortured, though The Seven eventually saved him.

The Seven rescuing the Cube King might have led him to become a member of The Seven. However, as most of the members of The Seven have mysterious origins, Fortnite gamers aren't sure how the Cube King got involved with the organization.

The Cube Queen (Image via Epic Games)

However, the Origin (a fitting name for a character who may have been the Cube King) seems to be one of the few members whose backstory is known, even if it's unconfirmed.

It's also pretty evident that The Origin has seen multiple realities, something he was probably able to do as the Cube King. Furthermore, he wasn't a fan of the war between The Seven and the Imagined Order.

There are multiple theories about the Origin's true identity, including that he's a time-traveling Agent Jonesy. However, most fans believe him to be the Cube King.

It's unlikely that any of this will ever get confirmed by Epic Games, especially since the Cube Queen is long gone. However, it is always fun to speculate.

