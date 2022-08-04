Fortnite: Why superhero skins were a massive hit

Since Fortnite debuted, there have been a ton of different skins in the game. That said, if there's one kind of skin that's been more popular than the rest, it's the superhero kind. For starters, the original superheroes from Chapter 1 Season 4 were immensely popular.

Omega, Carbide, and Valor have been fan favorites for a long time. They were released into the title long before the days of actual superheroes, though. Since then, collaborations have become relevant, and skins like Scarlet Witch, Batman, Spider-Man, and Wonder Woman have got quite popular.

In the wake of the collaborative heroes' success, Epic Games released customizable "superhero" skins. They're not named in the same manner as Captain America or Superman, but they are superheroes nonetheless.

They've been a huge hit, with many pro players using them. Here's why they've become so beloved.

Fortnite customizable superhero skins: Why the community fell in love with them

Some Fortnite players dislike the number of collaborations the game has seen, but there's really nothing quite like suiting up as a popular character like Darth Vader, Naruto, or Rick Sanchez. However, these skins are restrictive. With the very rare exception that presents itself once in a while, there aren't many different ways to use those skins.

Though some battle pass superheroes have more styles, they don't offer much else. The skins in question are:

Wanderlust

The Mighty Volt

Polarity

Joltara

Hypersonic

Hunter

Firebrand

Dynamo Dancer

Blastoff

Backlash

These skins are part of the Boundless Set and show up in the Item Shop together. They were last seen a little over a month ago.

Junior-Jabber @junior_jabber



Code: Junior-Jabber



youtu.be/RaMv18ohHE0 I've made my very own Custom #Quicksilver in #Fortnite !!! if you have The Mighty Volt Outfit of the Boundless Set, then you can make your own #Marvel Quicksilver! Also, when you use the Quick Bite emote from DC's The Flash (new!).Code: Junior-Jabber I've made my very own Custom #Quicksilver in #Fortnite!!! if you have The Mighty Volt Outfit of the Boundless Set, then you can make your own #Marvel Quicksilver! Also, when you use the Quick Bite emote from DC's The Flash (new!).Code: Junior-Jabberyoutu.be/RaMv18ohHE0 https://t.co/0BtGwT6YEv

The biggest reason customizable superhero skins have become so popular is because they're customizable. Players can make them look almost any way they want. There are all kinds of ways to make these skins unique and to make them match with other cosmetics.

For instance, if there's a special glider that Fortnite gamers want to use, these skins can go well with it. If there's a great pickaxe that nobody uses, a superhero skin combo can be constructed.

A second reason why they became so beloved so quickly is that they can almost be considered pay-to-win. Nothing in Fortnite actually is, but these skins could help players out.

Setting the skin to all black, all white, or even all green can help Fortnite gamers blend in with their surroundings. Either way, black and white aren't flashy colors and, therefore, will be harder to see from a distance. In a game where everyone is theoretically even, loopers look for any advantage they can find, and this is one of them.

The skins can be widely customized (Image via Epic Games)

Another reason the customizable superhero skins are so popular is that lots of pros use them. They like them for the options they bring to the table, and that, in turn, makes their fans want to use them, perhaps with the same combos.

In a game with real superheroes teaming up and cranking 90s, it's the fake superheroes that don't look unlike anything else that have become fan favorites. They're a bit expensive, costing gamers 1,800 V-Bucks, but it's well worth it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far