Fortnite Wild Week 3 challenges Issac Newton, rejects gravity

Epic Games accidentally released Fortnite Wild Week 3 early. As most players would've guessed by now, Wild Week 3 focuses on the concept of air. This wasn't a surprise, considering the first two weeks revolved around fire and water. The pattern suggested that air would be next.

That being said, the Fortnite Wild Week 3 challenges also happen to be the legendary challenges for this week.

How to complete the Fortnite Wild Week 3 challenges

The Fortnite Wild Week 3 challenge involves players gaining air after using certain items in the game. Like all previous legendary challenges, this is also divided into stages.

There are three specific items that players can use to complete this challenge. They are:

#1 - Shockwave Grenade

The Shockwave Grenade is a legendary item in Fortnite Season 6. These can be found in legendary chests that are littered all around the island. Players can take these grenades and drop them at their feet. This propels the player up in the air and drops them over a distance. This can be used to get out of sticky situations or to knock enemies into the storm.

#2 - Shockwave Bow

The Shockwave Bow is a modified mechanical bow. Players need a Shockwave Grenade and mechanical parts to make this bow from a makeshift bow. It has very similar effects to Shockwave Grenades. There's a chance that the spawn rates for the Mechanical Bow and Shockwave Grenades will be buffed slightly more than usual for Fortnite Wild Week 3.

#3 - Hop Flopper

The Hop Flopper is an interesting little fish in Fortnite Season 6. Consuming this fish restores about 15 HP. Consuming the Hop Flopper also reduced the effect of gravity on players for a minute. This grants them extra movement speed.

This effect comes in handy in gunfights. There's a chance that players will be able to catch more Hop Floppers during Fortnite Wild Week 3.

#4 - Bouncers

To add to the fun of Fortnite Wild Week 3, Epic Games has decided to unvault bouncers in the game. These items act as bouncy pads and can launch players and vehicles into the air. Players can launch themselves in different directions using these bouncers in the game.

That being said, Fortnite Wild Week 3 will be followed by a week dedicated to Earth. In all probability, it will include building challenges. But that's another week away. After that, players will also receive the Fortnite 16.50 update.

For now, Fortnite's story is shaping up quite nicely in the game and will carry over to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.