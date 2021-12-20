Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges: How to fly with a chicken

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is the best one yet. With so many free rewards to collect, the holiday season just keeps getting better. Even though some players may get 'icy feet' and lose control while having fun, it's all taken in good spirits.

Fly 200 meters with a Chicken to complete this Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenge (Image via iFireMonkey)

Speaking of having fun, Epic Games is tasking players with some entertaining challenges. One of them is having to fly and travel 200 meters in-game using a chicken. While spotting one is not going to be a problem, catching one will take perfect timing.

How to fly 200 meters with a chicken quickly:

Land in non-snowy regions to easily spot chickens.

Either sprint and grab a chicken or use the 'box method' to capture it.

Once it has been secured, find high ground or a tall structure.

Jump off with the chicken to complete the challenge.

If no high ground or tall structures are nearby, bounce off a tire to complete the challenge.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Things to remember while using chickens in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Chickens were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 6. Alongside wolves, boars, frogs and dinosaurs, they were the first wildlife in-game. Players soon realized that chickens could be used for high mobility.

It wasn't long before glitches were discovered, and players began to catapult themselves halfway across the map. While a lot has changed in Chapter 3, chickens remain one of the fastest ways to rotate in-game.

They can be used to jump from any height and land safely. Additionally, players will receive a massive vertical and horizontal boost when used in conjunction with jump pads.

What else can players do with chicken in Fortnite?

In addition to mobility, chickens are a quick and easy way to obtain healing items. Upon elimination, they drop a three-stack of meat. Each piece consumed will heal the player for 15 HP.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



(via @MidaRado) It's possible to open the vaults with a chicken instead of needing another real player!(via @HeyStani It's possible to open the vaults with a chicken instead of needing another real player!(via @HeyStani & @MidaRado) https://t.co/Yz0mpbWGHD

Aside from healing items, they can also be used to open vaults located on the island. This is useful when no teammates are present, or the Seven Sentry NPCs have been eliminated.

While setting things up may take some time, this method will be worth the effort. The loot from the vault is powerful and will help players secure an early-game advantage.

