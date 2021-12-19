Fortnite Winterfest 2021 challenges: How to travel while having icy feet

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 allows players to get "cold feet." While it may not be conducive to controlled mobility, it's certainly enjoyable. Besides, being able to ice-skate across any terrain is worth the risk of losing control!

Travel 200 meters while having icy feet Winterfest 2021 Fortnite challenge (Image via iFireMonkey)

To make things more entertaining, players can undertake a simple quest associated with having cold feet. All they have to do to complete it is travel 200 meters while having icy feet.

How to travel 200 meters while having icy feet:

Find a Chiller Grenade stack and pick it up.

Locate a hilltop or steep land formation.

Stand near the edge and throw the grenade at the ground in the opposite direction of travel.

The item will explode and create a knock-back effect and grant "icy feet."

Watch this video for more information:

Things to remember while using Chiller Grenade in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Unbeknownst to many, the Chiller Grenade is not a new item. In fact, it's an "OG" item which has been around since Chapter 1 Season 7. Despite spending many months in the vault, its functionality remains the same.

It is a common utility item which can be obtained from floor loot and chests in stacks of three. Despite it being a grenade, it barely does any damage to opponents. Its main function is to give icy feet and limit mobility control.

When used, it creates a knock-back effect that lasts for seven seconds. This is dangerous to both players and opponents alike. Even with icy feet activated, fall damage cannot be prevented.

To maximize the potential use of this utility item in Fortnite, players should throw it when an enemy is near the edge of high ground or atop a tall structure. If done correctly, fall damage should result in instant elimination.

Is the Chiller Grenade useful in combat?

GreenSonic05 @GreenSonic05 My First Shot Of Chapter 3! 69m chiller grenade to spider-man grapple headshot :) #NCRSonic My First Shot Of Chapter 3! 69m chiller grenade to spider-man grapple headshot :) #NCRSonic https://t.co/1A6jblCWy5

The Chiller Grenade's primary utility in Fortnite is mobility. It allows players to travel quickly, especially if they are going downhill. Sadly, in combat, their use is rather limited. Since the item does little to no damage, using it for an elimination is very situational.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, the item is great for crippling the enemy's mobility or causing confusion in general. When opponents begin to slide about and lose control, AOE (Area of Effect) items such as Snowball Launchers and Firefly Jars can be used to deal damage.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee