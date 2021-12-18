Where to find the Snowball Launcher in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The holiday season is here for Fortnite's Chapter 3, bringing about several new events, items, and challenges for players to explore. The Winterfest event unleashed a slew of quests that reward massive amounts of experience so Fortnite players can speed through the Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

For the Winterfest quest, players have to damage enemies with the new weapon, the Snowball Launcher. This item doesn't spawn everywhere, so here's how to find one for the quest and the XP boost it gives you upon completion.

Snowball Launcher locations in Fortnite for the Winterfest quest

Snowball Launcher is essentially the winter version of the Grenade Launcher seen in previous seasons of Fortnite. It is relatively common, but only appears in regular/rare chests and presents found either on the ground or given out by Sgt. Winter from the back of his truck.

The second stage of the Winterfest quest instructs players to deal 50 damage with the Snowball Launcher, a feat that won't be too difficult, especially in duos or squads where many players are grouped together.

The downside to a Snowball Launcher is that the projectile's speed is incredibly slow when compared to any other current weapon in the game. The Snowballs don't have much of a bounce and thus players will have to aim wisely. They will need to land a shot in the vicinity of a player right off the bat.

A shot from the Snowball Launcher deals 50 damage, however, so players only need to land a single blow to complete this Fortnite quest. This weapon makes for a good structure-tumbler, perfect for undermining complicated cover put up in seconds by crafty enemies.

Crazy trickshots can be landed when this weapon is paired with the Spider-Man Webshooters as well, increasing its overall potential. Players need to drop into a Fortnite match, look for golden presents and search through as many chests as possible to find a Snowball Launcher.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan