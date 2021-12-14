Top 5 skins to expect in Fortnite Winterfest 2021

Fortnite Winterfest 2021 is almost upon Chapter 3. With the island frozen over and holiday joy in the air, what better way to celebrate than by donning a new outfit?

Not just any outfit, but one designed to celebrate winter and everything it stands for. Well, as it turns out, players are in luck. Following the 19.01 update, nearly a dozen new outfits were leaked.

They are expected to be available during Fortnite Winterfest 2021. While most of these will cost V-Bucks, there will be a free skin for everyone who logs into the game during the festive season.

Top 5 skins coming to Fortnite Winterfest 2021

5) Blizzabelle - 'Another well-deserved win'

D3NNI @D3NNI_yt Y'all can hate all you want, but this is such a HUGE achievement for me! I can't properly express how grateful I am that a Fortnite skin concept I made for fun last year, has had MULTIPLE reskins since then & will be in everyone's locker this Winterfest for FREE. proud as hell. Y'all can hate all you want, but this is such a HUGE achievement for me! I can't properly express how grateful I am that a Fortnite skin concept I made for fun last year, has had MULTIPLE reskins since then & will be in everyone's locker this Winterfest for FREE. proud as hell. https://t.co/h2XHqzdjlc

Currently, Blizzabelle is one of the most hyped skins within the community. She is a Fortnite Winterfest 2021 variant of D3NNI_YT's Isabelle outfit. Players will be able to obtain this skin for free in the coming days.

As of the moment, it's unknown if the bundle will feature any additional cosmetic items. Furthermore, according to leaks, PC/Epic Games users will receive a different variant of the skin as compared to players on other platforms.

4) Cozy Knit Jonesy - 'Wonder if Jonesy does his own knitting?'

Shadows 🎅🎄❄ @_Shadows____ Cozy Knit Jonesy is on my server! Cozy Knit Jonesy is on my server! https://t.co/NxcocumvKE

After staying in the Loop for so long, it comes as no surprise that another snapshot of Jonesy has come to life. The Fortnite Winterfest 2021 variant of Jonesy comes with all the bells and whistles (quite literally).

As of now, there is no release date in place. However, with Christmas fast approaching, he may be added to the item shop following the 19.10 update due on December 21.

3) Frozen Peely - 'Banana popsicle?'

Peely has been around in-game since the 'OG' days. Sadly, he was blown up by Ryu in the Chapter 2 Season 6 trailer. Despite being turned into a banana smoothie, snapshots of him exist within the loop.

With winter fast approaching, it would seem that a frozen variant of the skin will be coming to the game soon. It's unclear how this snapshot of Peely got frozen, but clearly he's not happy about it.

2) Frozen Midas - 'Revenge is a dish best served gold...no, no, cold'

Drift @frosted_dager Dark Hair individual with Frozen Traits also Midas. New Main🤔😊😊 Dark Hair individual with Frozen Traits also Midas. New Main🤔😊😊 https://t.co/3PoUFkQWZs

Midas is alive. He's somewhere in hiding and plotting his next move against the Imagine order. To celebrate his legacy and popularity in-game, the developers have added a wintry themed version of him for Fortnite Winterfest 2021.

Alongside Midas, other popular skins such as Renegade Raider and Crystal will also be up for grabs. Unlike other major unique bundles, this one will be purchasable using V-Bucks.

1) Reina - 'Merīkurisumasu'

Shiina @ShiinaBR This looks SO good!! Recording a video with everything now This looks SO good!! Recording a video with everything now https://t.co/IioesKgCJV

After the success of the Naruto Collaboration, it was only a matter of time before more anime skins began appearing in-game. By the looks of it, the first of many have started to arrive.

Reina will be a special anime set for Fortnite Winterfest 2021. It will feature her outfit, harvesting tool, wrap, and black bling. The set should be added to the item shop soon.

