Fortnite WinterFest 2021 leak reveals new "Sgt. Winter" vehicle coming to the game

As the end of the year and the height of the holiday season approaches, Fortnite is moving forward with festive features in Chapter 3 Season 1. A character from Chapter 1 may drop back into the game soon, with the advent of the Christmas season, to reward players with his vehicle.

Sgt. Winter's Winterfest vehicle resembles a semi-truck fitted with lights, decorations, and a holiday nutcracker face on the grill of the truck. Players should expect to see this jolly vehicle in the next week or two.

Fortnite's Christmas themed vehicle will be driven by an AI

When this vehicle lands, an NPC will drive it around, according to leaks across social media. As it's winter, the NPC will likely be Sgt. Winter himself. The new arrival is part of the Winterfest event that will take place soon.

HYPEX @HYPEX Here's the upcoming Sgt. Winter winterfest vehicle, it's set to be driven by an AI (assuming it's him) and it's related to presents/candy consumable, it also has jingle bell horn sounds. (thanks to @Egyptian_Leaker @WeLove_Fortnite for letting me know) Here's the upcoming Sgt. Winter winterfest vehicle, it's set to be driven by an AI (assuming it's him) and it's related to presents/candy consumable, it also has jingle bell horn sounds. (thanks to @Egyptian_Leaker & @WeLove_Fortnite for letting me know) https://t.co/QtEKff5RSX

The vehicle will possibly toss out consumables that appear as candy and presents to pair with Santa Claus's role as a gift giver on Christmas Eve. Once the Winterfest event starts, Fortnite will likely have a few challenges involving the Winterfest vehicle.

Along with this vehicle, a new consumable called candy will drop with update v19.01 next week. Fortnite players should expect big things with the Winterfest event that's bringing tons of rewards and unique content along with it.

Yashiro @itsyashiro Fortnite are working on a new consumable called "Candy" and it's probably for Winterfest which should begin next week with the v19.01 update Fortnite are working on a new consumable called "Candy" and it's probably for Winterfest which should begin next week with the v19.01 update https://t.co/mP2hW3wpTr

Fortnite's previous winter events have been greatly successful. This is one of the best times of the year, when Epic Games goes the extra mile in focusing towards the concepts they release. There will be plenty of rewards for players to earn, and an LTM will probably come back while the Winterfest event is taking place.

Pay attention to the patch notes and leaks across Twitter pertaining to the update coming next week in preparation for Fortnite's Winterfest event.

