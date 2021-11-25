All leaked Fortnite Chapter 3 skins we will see this December

Fortnite Chapter 3 and the month of December are very close. Chapter 3 Season 1 is tentatively scheduled for December 5, and Fortnite WinterFest will be arriving around that time, too.

Epic Games often gifts players cosmetics, including skins, for Christmas, but winter skins might be popular in the Battle Pass and the Item Shop this December.

There are tons of leaked skins coming this winter, and not all of them involve Christmas or snow. This season, as well as this time period, could be huge for Fortnite players. Here's everything players might be seeing in a couple of weeks.

All new Fortnite skins leaked for this winter

There are tons of winter-related skins that have been leaked for this December. Fortnite WinterFest is a big time of year for Fortnite players, so they're really looking forward to it.

One of the biggest leaks for this winter is the appearance of a Doctor Slone Winter skin. Doctor Slone has been a popular skin since her debut, and a variant would be equally as popular with players.

There will also be a Mouse King skin, reportedly. Another leak has revealed that the skin has been tested and will likely be debuting this WinterFest.

KombatWombat9853 @KombatWombat98 #Leak #Chapter3 Fortnite Leak / Rumor: We apparently are getting a mouse king skin for this years winterfest. Play tester source said it was displayed in the recent 19.00 play tests. Potentially could be 1 of 2 skins obtainable in the cabin. #Fortnite Fortnite Leak / Rumor: We apparently are getting a mouse king skin for this years winterfest. Play tester source said it was displayed in the recent 19.00 play tests. Potentially could be 1 of 2 skins obtainable in the cabin. #Fortnite #Leak #Chapter3

There are also normal leaks about events and the updated version of Crackshot Cabin, but not much surrounding the new skins. There do appear to be files pertaining to the free gift daily event, which will more than likely gift an exclusive winter or Christmas skin, if not more.

Spider-Man has been leaked to be officially arriving in December. Image via ShiinaBR on Twitter

Finally, the biggest leak for December has nothing to do with WinterFest. Fortnite and Spider-Man were confirmed to be partnering for Chapter 3 Season 1, which begins in December.

It's unclear if this will be a battle pass skin or if it's a PlayStation exclusive, though both of those seem to be fairly likely. Chapter 3 arrives in early December, so players will have to wait to find out for sure.

All of these skins will more than likely be available in December:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Spider-Man

Winter Slone

Mouse King

Big Butter Cake (may not be a skin)

Neo and Trinity (The Matrix)

More

Edited by Rohit Mishra