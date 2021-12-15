Fortnite WinterFest 2021: How to get the Blizabelle skin in Chapter 3 Season 1

The start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has been an amazing one with the arrival of Spider-Man, and loopers are enjoying themselves swinging by the new POIs of the island.

The fun and excitement will increase in due time, as the celebration phase is just around the corner. The island is getting ready to dress up for Winterfest 2021.

It has been revealed that a free Fortnite skin is up for grabs, and gamers can get hold of it in Chapter 3 Season 1. This article will reveal details regarding the same and discuss how to get hold of it.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Blizabelle skin is available for free

Even though Epic Games has several events for gamers to enjoy, Fortnitemares and Winterfest are the two most popular ones.

The seasonal events offer players exclusive event-themed cosmetics and roll out new challenges that reward them with XP to rank up their Battle Pass. Gamers also get a much needed break from the usual Battle Royale XP grind and enjoy the game from a new perspective.

Data miners have revealed that a free Fortnite skin will be available for loopers. The Blizabelle skin will be available from December 16 until January 6. However, it is available only for those who use the Epic Games Launcher.

Will the free Fortnite presents feature in Winterfest 2021 ?

One of the best aspects of Winterfest is that loopers get to open free gifts every day for two weeks after visiting the Crackshot Cabin. Since the community loves free Fortnite gifts, everyone was wondering if Chapter 3 Season 1 will have the same feature or not.

It has been confirmed that Winterfest 2021 in Chapter 3 Season 1 will give players the opportunity to open free gifts in Fortnite.

Gamers will also receive XP by visiting the cozy fire. The XP is random and they can get anything between 10-5000 XP. Therefore, it will be a pivotal method to rank up the tiers in the Battle Pass.

