Fortnite WinterFest 2021: How to get Blizabelle skin for free on consoles in Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite WinterFest 2021 is here and a free skin is up for grabs. The developers have released the Blizabelle skin, which can be claimed for free by gamers who use the Epic Games launcher.

Since the skin is available for free, console gamers who play Fortnite have been vocal about learning how to obtain the skin. Considering it is exclusive to the official launcher, it may seem impossible to acquire, but there is a workaround by which they can access the cosmetic for free.

This article will reveal the steps to do so.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1: Claim the Blizabelle skin for free on consoles

Claiming the Blizabelle skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 requires gamers to follow a series of steps. Please note that all steps need to be followed and missing any one of them will not grant them the coveted.

Step 1: Visit the official Nvidia website and click on "Join Now".

Log in to this website to get the skin (Image via Nvidia)

Step 2: Once it is done, gamers will come across three options "Free", "Priority" and "RTX 3080". Under the "Free" section, there will be an option to join. Gamers will need to click on this option.

Select the "Free" option to proceed (Image via Nvidia)

Step 3: After that, gamers will be redirected to another website. On the new website, players will be asked to login. It is better to login via Gmail. Once the formalities are completed, loopers will be asked to verify the email address and complete the mandatory verification steps involved. Once these steps are completed, they will be logged in and asked to submit.

Create an account here (Image via Nvidia)

Step 4: After submitting, gamers will be taken to the Checkout page. Upon reaching there, navigate to the "Open on Chrome" option.

Opt for Chrome while accessing the file (Image via Nvidia)

Step 5: Once Chrome opens, scroll down to Fortnite. Clicking on the "Play" option will instruct gamers to login. Proceed to login with the Nvidia account that was recently created. Once that is done, gamers will be asked to sign in to their Epic Games account. Make sure that the correct Epic Games account is being connected.

Sign in to Epic Games account (Image via Epic Games)

Step 6: Once the Epic Account is connected, gamers will be required to access Fortnite and enter the game. Navigate to the Item Shop and scroll down to the Blizzabelle skin. Purchase the skin for free and visit the locker to take a quick look. After that, close everything and head to the Console. The free skin will be reflected on the account in the gamer's account.

Get the Blizzabelle skin (Image via Epic Games)

Alternative method using PC to access the free skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 on console

Gamers who possess a PC and have Fortnite installed can obtain the skin more easily. They will just need to login to their account, go to the Item Shop and claim the skin for free.

After that they can switch to their console and access the same cosmetic without any issues.

