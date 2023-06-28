5 Fortnite world records that can never be broken

Fortnite has been around since 2017, so there have been plenty of opportunities to set, break, and extend world records surrounding the game. Records are meant to be broken, and many have over the years. Every match represents the chance to do something historic, though that does not always occur. Nevertheless, everyone has a chance to set a record at some point or another.

Unfortunately, there are some records that players probably shouldn't bother with. They're so impressive that they are borderline impossible to break. Here are a few examples of those.

Fortnite records that feel completely unbreakable

5) Most eliminations in a single match

One squad racked up more than a few kills in an unbreakable record (Image via Epic Games)

Teams (even up to squads) are lucky to eliminate more than 10 other players in one match. It's pretty hard to get many team kills depending on the style of play, the players involved, and how the game goes. However, in October of 2018, it was pretty easy for one squad.

A team consisting of "Fortitude_Fqrbes," "Nexjs," "tactjc-" and "TTV_NadeXC" racked up an astonishing number of eliminations together: 61. They collectively killed more than 60% of the entire lobby, which is a feat that will almost certainly not be topped. Even with bots in the game nowadays, this record stands tall.

4) Most eliminations all time

nixxxay @nixxxay Some1 told me that you don't have to hold down rail gun all the way and this happened Some1 told me that you don't have to hold down rail gun all the way and this happened https://t.co/66xGKNiXKK

Racking up kills is not as easy for some Fortnite players as it is for others. However, it seems second nature for Nixxxay, who set the record in October 2020. At that time, he had recorded 255,301 eliminations, which doesn't seem like a real statistic. Since then, he's continued to amass eliminations and doesn't seem to be slowing down. It was an impressive feat then, and it's one of the most unbreakable records.

3) Longest solo win streak

The longest solo win streak is owned by OnlyGuyLeft (OGL), a.k.a. Jack Filicicchia. From November 18 to December 2, 2021, they won 94 straight solo matches, per Guinness. That was before the Victory Crown, but it still stands as the record today.

Given how impressive this is and how it's already somewhat stood the test of time, it's safe to say that no Fortnite player will ever top OGL's record on this one. Winning a few matches in a row is impressive for any player, so it's almost impossible to imagine winning almost 100 consecutively.

3) First player to hit 100,000 eliminations

Eliminations are the focus of the game (Image via Axvezer on YouTube)

The game's main focus is eliminating opponents and winning, but it's very difficult to win games without many eliminations. The first person to earn 100,000 eliminations was HighDistortion, a.k.a. Jimmy Moreno.

He reached that number on January 21, 2019, which means he did it in less than two years of gameplay since the game debuted. Naturally, being the first to do something means no one else can ever be that, so this record will stand forever.

1) Most wins in Fortnite

Ship is a legendary player who set the record for the most wins in Fortnite all the way back in October 2020. At that time, he had earned 20,156 wins, which has only gone up as the seasons have rolled past. Assuming he doesn't just quit playing, there's almost no way anyone will catch him.

When setting the record, he was 9,000 wins clear of the next closest competitor, so he's well above everyone else on this record.

He holds a few other Guinness World Records, but this is easily his most impressive and unbreakable record of all time in Fortnite.

