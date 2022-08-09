Fortnite YouTuber builds longest slide in-game, breaks world record

There are all kinds of world records in Fortnite, many of which will never be broken. There's the record for the first occurrences in the game, like the first collaboration and first battle pass.

There are also plenty of records from older versions of the map that can't be broken today because those maps and locations are long gone.

However, many Fortnite records get broken all the time. Tfue recently set out with his teammates to set a new world record for kills in a Trios match and succeeded.

One Fortnite player found the record for the longest slide in the game and set out to break the record. Here's how it happened.

Fortnite YouTuber breaks record for longest slide in-game

The first step to breaking a record is knowing how to break it. For example, the existing record for the longest slide was 5,100 meters across the entire map. Therefore, the new record had to be at least 5,101 meters.

The second step is to test it out. This helped the YouTuber find out how long they could slide and what kind of items or materials they might need to pull this incredible feat off.

They could organically slide 357 meters, a far cry from the 5,101 needed.

Sliding was introduced in Chapter 3 Season 1 (Image via Epic Games)

To pull this off, the Fortnite users would need lots of ice cream cones, many of which add a freezing effect to their feet so they can keep sliding.

The YouTuber picked up every ice cream cone they could find. The next step was to get maximum materials, 999 of metal, wood, and brick, to build the platform.

They began by eating the spicy ice cream cone to increase speed and ate the frozen one to increase the slide. They grappled to gain momentum and started sliding.

They slid over, down, up, and across the massive build they created and ultimately slid to a stop. The video ended there, but the looper has stated that it was the new record, so it can be assumed they achieved the 5,101+ meters they needed.

Other Fortnite world records

There are plenty of other impressive world records like the one that was just shattered.

The first gamer to get an elimination 100,000 times was HighDistortion. He reached that total in January 2019, which means he did it in less than two years of gameplay, which is absurd.

HighDistortion @HighDistortion



: youtu.be/_YuvkSf9v2o 31 KILLS Solo vs Squad | PERSONAL RECORD! 31 KILLS Solo vs Squad | PERSONAL RECORD!▶️: youtu.be/_YuvkSf9v2o https://t.co/uY3vzQuuck

In October 2018, not long after the game was officially released, FeroX M33P_ was a part of 66 consecutive squad wins. It is a record that will more than likely stand the test of time.

For solos, OnlyGuyLeft won an outstanding 94 consecutive matches. That will also more than likely never be broken.

In October 2020, Jax Bek built a three-layered Fortnite pyramid in just under 57 seconds. That's a record, and it's going to be extremely difficult to top that speed.

