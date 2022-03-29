Epic Games employee adds a secret tribute for Fortnite players' unconventional world record

Whenever a player tries something out in Fortnite, there's a chance it could be a world record. Players utilizing glitches or just doing things they normally wouldn't do might be unknowingly setting records.

Guinness keeps track of a lot of world records in gaming, but it's nearly impossible to catch all the random records players might incidentally set.

This happened to a player recently, who used the infamous tire glitch to travel insane distances across the map. They ended up dying when they landed, but an Epic Games employee thought it might have been a record.

Fortnite player incidentally sets world record, gets in-game tribute

A month ago, when Chapter 3 Season 1 was nearing the finish line, one gamer stood on a sign and launched offroad tires at the end of it, subsequently sending them flying through the air.

They started at the river outside Camp Cuddle and landed all the way past Rocky Reels. It was a tremendous amount of ground covered in one go, which prompted an Epic Games employee to comment:

The glitch has since been patched, but the employee did find a way to pay tribute to the player who set the record. Players who visit that area in Chapter 3 Season 2 will find a fun Easter egg there.

They commented "That one may be a record". Over one month later the location was marked in Season 2! This headstone near Condo Canyon is a reference to the well known tire glitch, a player uploaded their clip to reddit and got a response from an Epic Games dev.They commented "That one may be a record". Over one month later the location was marked in Season 2! #Fortnite This headstone near Condo Canyon is a reference to the well known tire glitch, a player uploaded their clip to reddit and got a response from an Epic Games dev.They commented "That one may be a record". Over one month later the location was marked in Season 2! #Fortnite https://t.co/KpLa3razMt

At the very spot where the original Fortnite player landed, there is now a headstone with a chest. Gamers who find themselves there might not realize it, but it is a tribute to the record-setting glitch from Chapter 3 Season 1.

The spot that now has a memorial (Image via u/jackgraz10 on Reddit)

While it will probably never be officially recognized in the Guinness Book of World Records, the record has been immortalised in the game. Even players who hold incredible world records, like Ship and his record of kills or wins, don't have any in-game tributes.

Fortunately, the map didn't change too significantly from Season 1 to Season 2. Had this happened in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, adding a memorial would have been tricky, since the map changed completely.

