Fortnite x Batman Zero Point: How can loopers get the third issue and the Catwoman Claw Pickaxe

The third issue of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comic book is out along with the exclusive Catwoman's Grappling Claw pickaxe.
After the release of the first two issues of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comic book on April 20th and May 4th respectively, the third issue has been released according to the schedule that was revealed by Epic Games. Similar to the previous two issues, the third issue also presents an exclusive cosmetic item for players to claim in Fortnite.
Catwoman's Grappling Claw pickaxe in Fortnite depicts the iconic weapon of the superhero from the DC Comic Universe. Any fan of DC Comics who also plays Fortnite will definitely want to claim this exclusive cosmetic to flaunt in-game.
This article provides a detailed rundown of how players can collect the Catwoman's Grappling Claw pickaxe from the third issue of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comic book.
How to claim Catwoman's Grappling Claw from Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics
Catwoman's Grappling Claw pickaxe is an exclusive cosmetic item that players can only claim by redeeming the code available in the physical copy of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics' third issue.
Apart from those who purchase a physical copy of the comics, DC fans who have a paid subscription to the DC Universe Infinite service will also be able to claim the exclusive pickaxe. However, the reader should note that the DC Universe Infinite service is available only in the US.
Epic Games has confirmed that all the exclusive items being introduced along with the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comics will also be made available for purchase from the in-game Item Shop at a later date.
As for when these might become available for purchase, Epic Games has stated that there is a chance of the same happening in June 2021.
Until and unless these comic book-exclusive cosmetics are brought into the Fortnite Item Shop, the only way for players to collect the redeemable code is by either purchasing a physical copy, or getting a paid subscription to the DC Universe Infinite service in the US.
Fortnite fans who do not have access to either of these services can read the third issue of the Fortnite x Batman Zero Point comic book on this YouTube video posted by I Talk.