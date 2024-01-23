Fortnite x DBS Broly concept leaves the community in awe

Redditor u/DaimaoOfTheGreen has showcased an awe-inspiring concept for a Fortnite bundle featuring the legendary Saiyan, Broly, from DBS (Dragon Ball Super). The concept not only brings the iconic Saiyan from the Dragon Ball universe into the game but also follows the newer, more recent design scheme for the character that was utilized in Dragon Ball Super.

Fortnite and Dragon Ball have had a storied history of collaborations, with iconic characters like Goku and Vegeta already becoming a part of the game's vast library of characters. With those characters already in the game, u/DaimaoOfTheGreen's concept proves how Broly would be a beloved addition to the Dragon Ball set.

Fortnite community reacts to DBS Broly concept

The Fortnite concept by u/DaimaoOfTheGreen is not limited to the Broly skin as the Reddit user envisions various styles for the character. The styles for Broly include Base Form, Base Form (Shirtless), and the Legendary Super Saiyan style that comes with a built-in Legendary Transformation emote (just like Goku takes his Super Saiyan form with his own built-in Charging Up emote).

In addition to the multiple styles, the concept proposes thematic additions to complete the bundle. These items include the Planet Vampa Critter Claw Back Bling and the Planet Vampa Critter Claw Harvesting Tool.

In a small yet unique feature, u/DaimaoOfTheGreen also envisions the Critter Claw Back Bling transforming into the Critter Claw Harvesting Tool when they're both used together in-game.

The community's response to u/DaimaoOfTheGreen's DBS Broly concept has been overwhelmingly positive. Many players expressed their excitement over the prospect of adding Broly to Fortnite's already vast roster of Dragon Ball characters. Meanwhile, others said it would be interesting to see other Dragon Ball characters, including fusions like Vegito and Gogeta, added to the game.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Fortnite and Dragon Ball have been frequent collaborators ever since their groundbreaking initial crossover took place in Chapter 3 Season 3, having brought characters like Goku, Vegeta, Goku Black, Beerus, and more into the game.

The potential introduction of a Broly bundle, especially one that allows players to embrace his Legendary Super Saiyan status, is sure to carry significant appeal for both fans of the game and Dragon Ball Super.

u/DaimaoOfTheGreen's concept for a Broly bundle highlights the imaginative potential of crossovers and the community's desire for exciting possibilities for the future.

