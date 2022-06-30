Fortnite x KAWs teased in a special online announcement

It appears Fortnite might be getting an impressive collaboration soon. KAWS, a very popular artist, posted a tease after popular leakers mentioned a special collaboration coming soon.

Fortnite has been getting a lot of different collaborations in recent memory. For starters, Chapter 3 Season 3 began with a bang by adding both Darth Vader and Indiana Jones to the Battle Pass. Then, Epic Games secured the long-awaited and rumored collaboration with Among Us. Just recently, a crossover with Fall Guys was also announced.

This doesn't come as a surprise to many players. While some don't love the fact that the game is so full of collaborations, they can't deny that there is an overwhelming amount of them. Now, there will apparently be another one.

Fortnite x KAWS collaboration more than likely after a leak from ShiinaBR

KAWS is quite a popular artist. According to Wikipedia:

"Brian Donnelly, known professionally as Kaws, is an American artist and designer. His work includes repeated use of a cast of figurative characters and motifs, some dating back to the beginning of his career in the 1990s, initially painted in 2D and later realized in 3D."

ShiinaBR, a very popular Fortnite leaker, posted an update about an upcoming collaboration, which will be unlike others before.

Shiina @ShiinaBR EXCLUSIVE: A collaboration with a popular artist will be announced tomorrow.



According to my source, a well-known Fortnite character will receive a new skin in the style of this artist. EXCLUSIVE: A collaboration with a popular artist will be announced tomorrow.According to my source, a well-known Fortnite character will receive a new skin in the style of this artist.

Usually, when a person gets a collaboration, it's within the Icon Series. This includes artists like Ariana Grande and Marshmello, athletes like Lebron James and Neymar, Jr., Fortnite players like Ali-A and Ninja, and more.

This time, it's going to feature an artist redesigning a popular existing character. Artists, especially ones that draw or create physical art, often have a distinct style.

Fortnite seems to want to take advantage of that style with the collaboration rather than give the artist in question their own skin. Who the artist is hasn't been officially announced just yet, as Shiina mentioned that the official announcement (likely from Epic Games) is coming tomorrow.

However, when that news leaks and a very popular artist posts something like this, it's pretty easy to discern who the person-in-question might be.

KAWS, who is otherwise not really associated with Fortnite, posted a message to the game, and it's hard to misread what that could mean. For all intents and purposes, the leaked artist is KAWS.

His art style is very distinct and it's what has set him apart, making him very recognizable. The unique style will be used to redesign a popular character.

KAWS' art style is very distinctive (Image via Christie's)

That could mean any number of cosmetics. Jonesy, The Foundation, Doctor Slone, Cuddle Team Leader, and so many other skins could be considered a "well-known Fortnite character." A previous collaborative skin is very unlikely given that there's a source material that they come from.

Additionally, this is not official information. It's been both teased and leaked, but until Epic Games comes out and announces the collaboration, it's all speculative.

This would not be the first time someone famous has posted an Instagram tease but did not get added to the game as John Cena did so a while back, but ultimately did not receive a skin.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far