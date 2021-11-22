Fortnite x Naruto: The fatest way to unlock the free Kurama Glider

Epic Games recently announced the Nindo Fortnite Naruto challenges. These daily challenges give players exciting free rewards. However, the best of all the rewards is the free Kurama Glider that players can get by completing the milestone challenge of the day.

The Nindo Challenges spanned across five days with a fresh challenge every day. The rewards for getting the points for each challenge were Naruto character emoticons. However, players also have the option to complete the milestone and earn the free Kurama Naruto Glider in Fortnite.

Less than a day remains before the Nindo challenges in Fortnite wrap up. This is the last chance for players to get the Kurama Glider for free. However, the final challenge milestone might be a little difficult, especially for solo players.

How to unlock the Naruto Kurama Glider in Fortnite for free

Players have had four previous opportunities to win the Fortnite Kurama Glider in Fortnite for free. The first milestone was to eliminate 60 players. On day two, players had to deal 10,000 damage. Consequently, days 3 and 4 also had similar challenges.

Ongoing Day Five of Fortnite's Naruto Challenge requires players to place in the top-6 in squad matches. In order to reach the milestone, players need to place in the top-6 at least 12 times in the remaining time. This is the only remaining way for players to get the Kurama glider for free.

If players miss the chance to get the free Kurama Glider in Fortnite, they will have to purchase it from the Item Shop.

Fortnite gives a befitting tribute to Kurama

The popular nine-tailed beast from Naruto recently died. Therefore, amidst all the previous speculations about the Fortnite Naruto collaboration, fans had been asking Epic Games to pay tribute to Kurama through the collab.

Naturally, the way the Kurama Glider has arrived in the game seems like a befitting tribute to the fan-favorite character.

The Naruto Fortnite collaboration has certainly been extremely popular among fans. Players have reacted positively to the collaboration and bought the skins in massive numbers. In addition to the hype, the lucrative free rewards also come as an exciting addition to the collab.

