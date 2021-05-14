Fortnite x NBA Community Battles: start date, how to participate, free rewards, and more

Despite multiple data-miners suggesting that the Fortnite x NBA Community Battles was set to begin on May 12th, Epic Games is yet to release the same for players. This has cost players the opportunity to support their favorite basketball teams within Fortnite.

According to notable Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey, the Fortnite x NBA Community Battles event was scheduled to begin on May 12th and run through May 16th. Additional leaks have also suggested that three unique event-exclusive cosmetics were supposed to be available for players to claim by completing daily tasks throughout the event.

However, it is May 14th now, and Epic Games is yet to announce the details of the Fortnite x NBA Community Battles event. Once they do, players will be able to register for the tournament on the official Fortnite website and support one of the thirty NBA teams available.

Here's everything to know about the upcoming Fortnite x NBA Community Battles event.

Fortnite x NBA Community Battles event

It has been revealed that the Fortnite x NBA Community Battles event will allow players to choose one of their favorite NBA teams. However, the number of fans that can support a specific team is limited, which means that only a specific number of players can register as supporters for the teams with highest fan following in the NBA.

It is possible for players to register as fans for their teams even after all the slots have been filled for that respective team. However, they will not earn any of the rewards that the winning team members will receive at the end of the tournament.

Players who register as fans of specific teams after the designated slots have been filled will still be able to earn the three exclusive cosmetics by participating the event though. The list of cosmetics available as rewards for the Fortnite x NBA Community Battles event are:

The Hookshot Toy;

The NBA Championship back bling; and

An exclusive basketball-themed emote.

Even as fans eagerly await the launch of the Fortnite x NBA Community Battles event, Epic Games is yet to reveal the details regarding its release. Given that players can earn up to 500 V-Bucks by participating in this event, it is certain that most fans will be looking to register for their favorite teams before all the slots are filled.