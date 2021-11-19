Fortnite x Sideswipe (Rocket league) collaboration: Everything you need to know

If players aren't impressed with the latest Fortnite x Naruto collab in Season 8, Epic Games has some more collaborations planned for the coming weeks.

Apart from major rumors and leaks surrounding Spider-Man coming to Fortnite Chapter 3, there are some additional collaborations that the developers are planning to add to the game.

Fortnite leakers and data miners have uncovered new information about a new Fortnite x Sideswipe (Rocket League) collaboration that the developers might be adding to the upcoming Chapter 3, or in Fortnite Season 8.

Here's everything we know about the Fortnite x Sideswipe (Rocket League) collaboration.

What's coming with the Fortnite x Sideswipe (Rocket League) collaboration?

Sideswipe is a new mobile game by Psyonix, a mobile Rocket League spin-off, available in select regions. The game will be fully out by the end of this month and will be available on both Android and iOS devices.

According to notable Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, Epic is collaborating with Sideswipe to promote mobile gaming and raise awareness among audiences about the new game.

youtu.be/oI7_t_TWHTI Posted a showcase for both of the cosmetics that got decrypted today, the Radiohead music pack was copyrighted so I didn't showcase that. Posted a showcase for both of the cosmetics that got decrypted today, the Radiohead music pack was copyrighted so I didn't showcase that.youtu.be/oI7_t_TWHTI

The YouTube link in his tweet features a couple of items from the Fortnite x Radiohead collab as well.

The developers will be bringing four fresh, new and unique Fortnite x Sideswipe (Rocket League) inspired cosmetics to the game. These cosmetics will be - an Octane Whomper pickaxe, an Octane cruiser back bling, a banner icon, as well as an RL GG spray paint.

All of these rewards will be available during the event for players. It's not yet clear how players will be able to redeem these rewards. However, seeing that these rewards are pretty standard, they might be given to players after they complete specific challenges in the game.

ZEDslayer @Necro293 Also here is a Fortnite x Rocket League sideswipe collab. Here are the rewards! Also here is a Fortnite x Rocket League sideswipe collab. Here are the rewards! https://t.co/0do01Pctr5

Another thing that isn't yet clear about the Fortnite x Sideswipe (Rocket League) collaboration is the release date. Fortnite Chapter 3 is just a few weeks away and seeing the success of the recent Fortnite x Naruto collab, the developers might want to give players some room to breathe.

However, it is possible that players might see the collab transipre in Season 8 as well. Epic is also planning a Fortnite x Radiohead collab which will offer players a loading screen and a music pack.

