Fortnite XP glitch is giving players unlimited AFK XP, here's how

This season, Fortnite players have complained that the XP system is worse than it has been in other seasons. They usually have the same things to say and complain about every season, but Epic Games did lower several of the XP totals for different things, so the complaint isn't totally invalid.

This has led many gamers to feel like they have to grind out the battle pass to even come close to earning all the rewards the game has to offer. This has led them to look at alternative options for XP.

That usually means Creative maps, other game modes, and XP glitches. Glitch King, a popular Fortnite YouTuber, has found another XP glitch that gives tons of XP for doing almost nothing. Here's how to take advantage of that.

Glitch King uncovers incredible Creative glitch to earn tons of Fortnite XP

If there's a glitch to be found or an XP map available, leave it to Glitch King to find it and share it with everyone. He's the premier account for such things, and the Creative maps and XP glitches he posts are always pretty reliable.

The code for this map is: 4275-0805-6517.

When loading in, it's important not to do anything right away. Players can earn more XP if they wait 10 minutes before they push this XP button on the map.

XP button needs to be pushed, but not right away (Image via GKI/YouTube)

Following that, players need to head over to the AFK button inside the room they should find themselves in. This will allow for more XP earned over the course of the playtime.

The AFK XP button activates more XP (Image via GKI/YouTube)

After that, loopers should be transported back to the main platform that they were initially on. In the corner, there is a billboard with a female Fortnite skin on it. Gamers need to build three floors out of that and do an emote. Any emote will do.

The secret button should be in the right corner of the third floor. This should transport Fortnite players into a room that has two XP buttons in it. It's a small room, but there are two buttons, one in opposite corners of the room at the top of the wall.

Pressing the button will send players back onto the main platform, so gamers should run back out to their hand-built platform and emote again to interact with the button there.

This will put them back in the small room to press the second button. Loopers can repeat these processes over and over. During the time it took GKI to do so, he earned over 700,000 Chapter 3 Season 3 XP.

This can make a large dent in the amount gamers need to earn to unlock skins like Darth Vader and other cosmetics in the Battle Pass.

It should be noted that Creative glitches are frowned upon by Epic Games, so players should take advantage of the map before it gets shut down or the XP is turned off.

