Fortnite XP Guide: How to level up fast before the end of Season 6

Season 6 is drawing to a close and many Fortnite players are trying to grind experience points to reach the highest Battle Pass level possible. There are dozens of methods to obtain experience, but some are faster than others.

To level up quickly in these last few days and unlock all of the loot included in the Battle Pass, players can take these steps. Competing in matches is the number one method, bringing in opportunities with each game played.

How to level up in Fortnite before Season 7

Experience can be earned from each match of Fortnite Battle Royale, with the amount increasing depending on the player's performance. Racking up more kills, staying alive longer, and even looting enough chests, can reward high experience points.

There is no way to cheat around the experience required to unlock the next level.

Complete Daily Challenges

Image via Epic Games

Each day, there are different challenges that players can fulfill that grant additional experience points. Up to three challenges can be taken on at once with the option to reroll one per day.

These tasks can range from anything players can do in-game, from opening a certain amount of ammo boxes to catching fish in a certain place. Each of these grant a decent amount of experience and don't take much effort to complete.

Complete Weekly Challenges

Image via Epic Games

Like the Daily Challenges, completing Weekly Challenges gives players a larger amount of experience for a more difficult task. These challenges will require more time than the Daily ones since players have a week to complete them.

Most of these can be worked towards in-game by interacting with certain items or by crafting certain gear. Massive amounts of experience can be banked after completing several Weelky Challenges, so these are worth the effort.

Play with friends

Image via Epic Games

Fortnite now has a method to help players complete quests with the help of their party members. When other players in a team complete a quest, the rest of the team is granted additional experience as well.

Earn Medals

Image via Epic Games

A new feature of Chapter 2 in Fortnite is the ability for players to earn medals after succeeding in a particular category in-game. Surviving a certain length in-game rewards players with a medal and additional experience for lasting up to that point.

Playing Fortnite each day is essential for this experience farming method to work, as players' medal counts restart each day. Those who grind through games and finish among the last handful of players can easily rack up points towards their Battle Pass Level.

The fastest way to level up in Fortnite is to simply play the game and fulfill all of the experience challenges possible. Tier 100 isn't as far away as some may think, and gathering enough experience to hit it can be easy with the right amount of work.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod