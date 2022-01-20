Fortnite YouTuber actually builds a spider's web using Spider-Man Mythic

YouTuber and Fortnite content creator GKI is at it again with another crazy glitch in the battle royale.

This time, the glitch involves the insanely popular Spider-Man Mythic item. The web shooters have taken over the game as the number one way for players to travel across the island.

GKI has found another use for them. Instead of swinging away, he has shown that switching to your pickaxe at the same time you use the web shooter item will attach a web to the player.

YouTuber creates spider's web in Fortnite through Spider-Man Mythic glitch

This is probably another instance of Epic Games not knowing this glitch was in Fortnite and more than likely it won't be there much longer. Especially because the YouTube video has over half a million views at the time of writing.

GKI has the Spider-Man's Web Shooters item and shoots a web at a cliffside. Normally, the webbing would pull the character forward and start the swinging process.

A web glitched to the player after switching to the pickaxe (Image via GKI and Epic Games)

Instead, GKI switches to his pickaxe right away and stays put. The web then keeps itself attached to the character's hand and the side of the cliff. This is then repeated a ton of times.

It allows the player to create a massive spider web in Fortnite. Also, if the player decide to swing away instead of adding more to the glitchy web, all of the prior webs will swing along with them.

GKI doesn't go too far away, but it seems like the webbing will stay with the player as far as they go across the island. That could make for some awful visuals for enemies and be used as some strange tactical advantage.

The player swinging away with all of the webs still attached (Image via GKI and Epic Games)

While this glitch is still active in Fortnite, it looks as though the amount of webs that can be created is only limited by the number of Spider-Man Web Shooters Mythic items in the player's inventory.

GKI points out at the end of the video that you can now have more than one in your inventory at any time. Depending on how many Shooters Mythic items one has, each with 80 webs, a player can have hundreds of webs at any time.

