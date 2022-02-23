Fortnite YouTuber breaks over 25 bizarre world records you need to see to believe

Fortnite contains several unique mechanics that players can use to create records. These can be related to the fastest time to die, the highest eliminations, getting killed by Klombo, and whatnot.

A YouTuber recently tried to break 25 unusual Fortnite World Records for a video. Surprisingly enough, he was able to break many records easily.

Having said that, there were a few records that were either too hard or too strange to be broken within a few tries.

This article lists some of the most bizarre Fortnite records that were recently broken.

Fortnite World Records that were broken by a YouTuber

1) Fastest time to die

YouTuber mau decided to break the record for the fastest time to die in Fortnite. He landed near the Covert Canyon POI and slid down a hill to die from fall damage.

The Battle Bus' path certainly helped mau, and he was able to get eliminated in just 27 seconds. Loopers can definitely try breaking this record by properly strategizing their drop timing and path.

Some videos on the internet have proved that the fastest time to die in a game is 23 seconds.

2) Most bushes broken

To break this record, mau entered a custom lobby where he couldn't be bothered by other loopers. However, the storm shrank like a standard game.

Before the game ended, Mau broke 91 bushes and it is most likely the new World Record. The creator claimed that no more bushes were present on the map.

3) Most Klombo berries collected in one game

Loopers must be used to collecting the Klombo berries in Chapter 3. They can be used to feed the gigantic monsters on the island and are a must-have item for anyone who wants favors from Klombo.

In a single game, Mau collected 60 Klombo berries. He could've collected more but had already broken the World Record.

4) Most car eliminations in a game

Mau and his squad stomped countless other teams with cars in a game. From low fuel to depleting car health, there were many challenges that they had to face while attempting to break this record.

In the end, the squad was able to get 15 eliminations with vehicles and it is safe to assume that this is a World Record.

5) Longest time to drown

A YouTuber previously held the record for the longest time to drown in Fortnite, which was three minutes and six seconds.

With countless healing and shield items, mau tried to break this record and even used the help of his teammate.

It's hard to believe, but mau survived underwater for 24 minutes and 9 seconds before finally drowning. It won't be a surprise if this record remains unbroken for years to come.

A ton of such absurd records were broken by mau in his recent video. It is undoubtedly amusing to see how players have used the most overlooked Fortnite features to create records.

As of now, Chapter 3 Season 2 is right around the corner, and features like Tactical Sprint and Driveable Drillers will arrive with it. Accordingly, we might see content creators trying to create more records.

Edited by R. Elahi