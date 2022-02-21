Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass: Skins to expect, concept arts, and more

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 burst onto the scene and introduced several great skins, mechanics, locations, and more. With just about a month left in the season, players are understandably looking ahead to the next season, Chapter 3 Season 2.

There's not a lot of information about it yet, but players can expect leaks and teases to start arriving in a flurry soon. For now, players will have to go on speculation, theories and the sparse leaks that have come already. Here's what they might be able to expect at this point.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2: What players might be able to expect

A very popular fan theory suggests that Chapter 3 Season 2 might be another Marvel themed battle pass, much like Chapter 2 Season 4. Instead of Galactus, though, players would be fighting Black Winter, much worse.

If that ends up being the case, then they might be able to expect some of these Marvel characters to arrive in Fortnite:

Adam Warlock

Moon Knight

Hulk

Doctor Strange

Wanda Maximoff (Scarlet Witch)

Quicksilver

Vision

Professor X

Magneto

Mister Fantastic

Invisible Woman

The Thing

Human Torch

Falcon (Captain America)

Moon Knight is a possibility

Given the proximity of Moon Knight's Disney+ release date (March 30) and the tentative date for Season 2 (March 20), that could very well be the collaborative skin. The Batman will be in theaters then, making it a possibility.

As the storyline with the Imagined Order and The Seven continues, players could see more characters show up in the battle pass. The Scientist and others still don't have a skin yet.

Would you be pleased if this was the Season 2 Battle Pass? Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass | ConceptWould you be pleased if this was the Season 2 Battle Pass? #Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass | ConceptWould you be pleased if this was the Season 2 Battle Pass? #Fortnite https://t.co/8v9Bpmks7L

A concept artist even came up with what they might look like, adding in several other original skins, too.

The leak has been around for a bit of a while, suggesting a different kind of collaborative season. Lightsabers were found in the game files again and have not made it into Chapter 3 Season 1 yet.

Epic said the new collab will be a "new version of an old fan-favorite cosmetic" and the Star Wars weapons were actually UPDATED in the last update



(Thanks to FINAL THEORY: What if tomorrow's collab is Star Wars related?Epic said the new collab will be a "new version of an old fan-favorite cosmetic" and the Star Wars weapons were actually UPDATED in the last update(Thanks to @MidaRado for reminding me about the Star Wars stuff!) FINAL THEORY: What if tomorrow's collab is Star Wars related?Epic said the new collab will be a "new version of an old fan-favorite cosmetic" and the Star Wars weapons were actually UPDATED in the last update 👀(Thanks to @MidaRado for reminding me about the Star Wars stuff!) https://t.co/47BVZ9in1A

Despite the existence of Kylo Ren, the Mandalorian, Boba Fett and others, there are plenty of Star Wars characters left to do a legitimate season with them. Fortnite players will have to wait and see what leaks, teases, or official releases come out shortly.

