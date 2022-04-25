Fortnite YouTuber conceptualizes the game in first-person, gives COD a run for its money

Fortnite is popular as a third-person shooter, but Loopers have always wanted to experience it in first-person. The intensity and realism is much better in a first-person mode, and is offered in several other battle royale games like Warzone, PUBG, and Apex Legends.

Even though the developers do not seem interested in releasing a first-person mode, the community is full of innovative creators with the potential to make their own maps and game modes.

kyle @Kyle0G



where's FPP Fortnite with no building? @StoolGametime the real question becomeswhere's FPP Fortnite with no building? @StoolGametime the real question becomeswhere's FPP Fortnite with no building? 👀

12th Hour is one such creator, and here's how he recreated Fortnite in first-person mode.

How 12th Hour turned Fortnite into a first-person-shooter game

Usually, creators just position the camera above a character's head to create a 'first-person' effect. However, 12th Hour is known for coming up with outstanding ideas and he didn't disappoint this time either.

12th Hour used a third-party software to rebuild Epic Games' battle royale title from scratch. For the theme, he chose the OG Sweaty Sands POI because of its diverse surroundings.

The creator spent five hours in which he even tried to use Valorant's animations. Naturally, the task was a lot harder than it seemed and 12th Hour confronted several setbacks.

KP @itsKPmate Thoughts on Fortnite?



No build was pretty fun, but still not a fan of TPP & bloom. Would honestly play more, if no build mode was in FPP, with ADS & recoil mechanics.



Tired of the “sit, watch & wait behind cover, until he’s most vulnerable” ambush tactic. Thoughts on Fortnite?No build was pretty fun, but still not a fan of TPP & bloom. Would honestly play more, if no build mode was in FPP, with ADS & recoil mechanics.Tired of the “sit, watch & wait behind cover, until he’s most vulnerable” ambush tactic.

Finally, he used some authentic animations and mixed them in with hand animations from three other games. The end Fortnite product looks absurd from a third-person perspective, but does its job perfectly when seen from a first-person perspective.

Will Fortnite ever release a first-person mode?

Making the perfect first-person sequence involves more than just the main character. An opponent, special effects, animations, and damage numbers are few of several other things that are needed.

Adding these elements required 12th Hour to put in a lot of effort. However, it was certainly worth it as the final footage is just mind-boggling. It was featured in FaZe Flea's montage in which he got 25 editors to edit a clip.

It is no surprise that 12th Hour's first-person edit stood out among the rest.

It is evident that Epic Games has lately been working according to the community's demands. From bringing back Tilted Towers to removing building, the developer has taken many bold steps ever since the release of Chapter 3.

SirDustyDirks @SirDustyDirks #Fortnite Could this be Fortnite next year? With “Zero Build” mode already in the game, it seems likely that a first person mode could easily come as an addition to Battle Royal or Creative in the future. Could this be Fortnite next year? With “Zero Build” mode already in the game, it seems likely that a first person mode could easily come as an addition to Battle Royal or Creative in the future. 👀 #Fortnite https://t.co/t4MdFEztM4

Hence, if players collectively ask for a first-person mode, Epic Games might consider it. As of now, their primary concern is to release new war-themed content for Chapter 3 Season 2 and prepare for Chapter 3 Season 3.

