Fortnite YouTuber discovers strange pattern after analyzing 84 pro teams

A Fortnite YouTuber watched several matches of 84 pro teams who won tournaments. They viewed these clips to find out what tactics the teams are using and strategies they commonly employ to help them succeed.

The creator perhaps did this to help viewers do the same. What they found were several interesting commonalities.

Winning is critical in Fortnite. Naturally, it's the main objective, but it's also the only real outcome of a match that leaves players satisfied. Doing so is incredibly difficult, given the number of enemies they have to outlast.

Winning is the ultimate feeling

There are all kinds of strategies to winning. Some users prefer to play quietly until the end, land way out in the middle of nowhere, and slowly move in.

Others prefer to take out as many as possible and emerge the victor from a hot drop like Tilted Towers or Rocky Reels. Here's what the pros did to win, according to this YouTuber.

Fortnite player finds strategy that 84 pro teams use to win

The first drop was monumentally significant in all but 5% of the matches Reisshub analyzed on YouTube. According to their research, having a good drop spot and a way to get down faster is extremely helpful for winning.

They found two spots that help individuals the most: The Collider and Command Cavern. Those POIs are no longer in the game, but the logic can still be applied.

At both the Collider and Command Cavern, there were other mobility options. For the former, there's a wind tunnel around it, which can help loopers get to the ground and obtain loot faster.

At Command Cavern, it was the blimp that had a turbine on it. Those help gamers dive even further, getting them to the ground much quicker.

The route of rotation matters a lot, too. Two Fortnite pros in Brazil, KBR and Zeke, drop at Rocky Reels and get max metal before moving (though it only takes a few minutes).

They then have a planned route towards Tilted Towers that allows them a couple of things: max of the other materials and an ideal spot to watch the north and south for incoming Fortnite players.

Visibility is key and is something that almost all the winning pros utilize. Teams did it in their drop spots and after rotating, so it doesn't matter when, but it is crucial to find good visibility spots.

This usually means being a little higher than opponents and having nothing large encroaching their field of vision.

Typically, rotating to the middle of a new storm zone is wise. This gives loopers the best chance of remaining in the circle when it changes again. However, lots of these pros stayed towards the bottom of the zone.

In this case, everyone rotating into the circle (one of the later circles) will be coming from the north, making it easy to watch that direction and deal serious damage.

There's no way to guarantee a win in Fortnite, but these tactics and strategies were common across winning pro teams, so they can't hurt to try.

