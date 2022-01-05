"Absolutely blasphemy": Fortnite YouTuber proves Snipers in Chapter 3 don't work as they are intended to

There is a long list of fun and exciting aspects of Fortnite Chapter 3, but a list just as long also exists for things not working how they should in the game.

Glitches and bugs galore have come out of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Toilets have been killing players, Spider-Man's Mythic item has sucked players into the ground, and now Sniper Rifles aren't doing any damage.

YouTuber HJDoogan shared a video on his channel showcasing just how ineffective Sniper Rifles are in Fortnite at the moment. He shows several examples of him firing or even being fired upon with no damage being dealt.

Sniper Rifles are not consistent in Fortnite Chapter 3

The video sees HJDoogan sharing multiple examples of the Sniper Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 not working as it is intended to. A Sniper Rifle shot to the head, and sometimes the body, should be enough to eliminate a player.

It is clearly a bug or a glitch of some sort that deals with the bullet collision in Fortnite. This is a huge problem because the Sniper Rifle is one of the most popular weapons in the game.

Nathaniel Cerda @NathanielCerda2 @FortniteGame ngl the snipers in Fortnite are inconsistent. The snipers do 86 and 172 for headshot and sometimes i feel like when hit an enemy I doesn’t do as much as the bolt which I feel had more consistency than this new sniper. @FortniteGame ngl the snipers in Fortnite are inconsistent. The snipers do 86 and 172 for headshot and sometimes i feel like when hit an enemy I doesn’t do as much as the bolt which I feel had more consistency than this new sniper.

There are instances of the Sniper Rifle working as it should, but several instances in the video show hits connecting the YouTuber or enemy players that don't provide any damage output. Some of the shots connect with invisible forces in front of players.

One replay HJDoogan goes through shows the Sniper shot hitting his Fortnite opponent right in the leg, but instead of hurting the other player, it simply goes right through it.

Another bit in the video shows a player shooting him right in the shoulder with the Sniper. The bullet erupts on impact as it should, but HJDoogan is able to brush it off with no worries at all.

Полярник @valderrlon Yea Fortnite shotguns might be ass



But can we talk about how snipers are literally broken? Yea Fortnite shotguns might be ass But can we talk about how snipers are literally broken?

The final replay that the YouTuber investigates shows a Fortnite player riding on a zipline. One Sniper shot lands on their head, but the bullet impacts a foot in front of their face. It happens again near their midsection.

The issue could be a client-to-server connection bug that doesn't register the Sniper Rifle bullet in the correct spot. Either way, Fortnite is dealing with a collision error or a server error.

