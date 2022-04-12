Fortnite YouTuber reimagines Will Smith x Chris Rock slap, and it goes hilariously

Recently, prominent Fortnite YouTuber Vice requested that Epic Games add a Will Smith emote as soon as possible.

The world was shocked when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. However, in the online world, everything eventually becomes a meme and people just laugh it off. Will Smith and Chris Rock are no exceptions, as their Oscar drama has been one of the most popular meme templates lately.

Vice not only came up with the idea of an Oscar Justice emote, but also showcased what it would look like when used in an actual match.

Fortnite player makes an Oscar Justice emote

Vice boasts over 200k subscribers on YouTube and fans love his meme-based content. It is no surprise that the YouTuber has left no stone unturned in milking the recent Oscar controversy.

After winning a sweaty 1v1 in a Creative match, Vice used the Locker emotes and chose 'Oscar Justice'. To everyone's surprise, the emote's icon was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

The emote, when applied, showcased Will Smith walking towards the opponent and slapping them. Instead of music, Chris Rock's audio from the Oscars played in the background.

The emote ended with Chris Rock's "Oh wow!"

It is the most hilarious representation of the entire incident, to say the least.

Vice rightly questioned if players will ever get this emote in the Item Shop. Based on the community's response, it is safe to assume that the Oscar Justice emote will be a massive hit.

Some players even suggested that Will Smith's slap should be added as a finishing move in Epic Games' Battle Royale game. Finishing downed opponents is a common feature in other BR titles like Apex Legends, and loopers would love to experience something similar.

Will Fortnite ever add the Oscar Justice emote to the Item Shop?

Despite sky-scraping expectations from fans, it is unlikely that Fortnite will ever have an emote of Will Smith slapping loopers. The emote is too controversial, and such a move by Epic Games will lead to backlash.

The developers' approach to avoid controversies is evident from the fact that Travis Scott emotes were removed soon after the Astroworld controversy. Similarly, Daler Mehndi's Tunak Tunak Tun emote has been removed from the files owing to human trafficking allegations against the singer.

(via The "Tunak Tunak Tun" emote has been removed from the files.(via @FNBRintel The "Tunak Tunak Tun" emote has been removed from the files.(via @FNBRintel)

Regardless, fans can enjoy the memes, as there are a plethora of concepts on platforms like Twitter and YouTube. These include Will Smith's slap as a mythic weapon who can one-shot opponents.

theceoofbruh69 @Nate15137731 Is Chris rock cracked at fortnite??? Is Chris rock cracked at fortnite??? https://t.co/wPiGUPWPR3

The are animated recreations of the 2022 Oscars in which players have used the Will Smith skin to keep the skit as real as possible. Readers who are unaware must know that the veteran actor is already an in-game Fortnite skin as Mike Lowrey from Bad Boys.

Will Smith's skin in Fortnite naturally turned controversial after the award ceremony. However, Epic Games hasn't removed his cosmetics like Travis Scott.

Chapter 3 Season 2 is underway and it seems like the lack of content in the latest update is compelling loopers to come up with their concepts related to skins and features. The war between the Imagined Order and The Seven has just begun, and a lot will be unveiled through the forthcoming updates.

