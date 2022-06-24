Fortnite YouTuber sends Ripsaw Launcher to the sky limit, here is what happens next

The two Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 trailers showcased a lot of things Epic Games was planning to add to the current season that they didn't have at the beginning. Grapple Gloves were featured even though they wouldn't be added for a week or so. There are still plenty of things yet to come this season despite there being plenty early on.

One of the highlighted features that weren't initially available was the Ripsaw Launcher. Players saw it in action being used to rip through things, and it looked like a lot of fun to use.

Now, it's finally in the loot pool and is an interesting weapon to use. There hasn't been a weapon quite like this in a while, as it is one of the most unique weapons in the entire game.

The question is, how far can the blades go? If players fire it off, will it travel endlessly until it contacts something? Does the law of inertia apply here?

One YouTuber sent one to the build limit to find out just how far it would go. Here's what happened.

Fortnite YouTuber attempts to send Ripsaw blade to the build limit

The Ripsaw Launcher's blades can travel a long way, it seems. Players are experimenting with them to find out just what they can do since they've only recently been added to the game.

One Fortnite YouTuber aimed to find out if the blade would travel all the way to the build limit. They began by constructing a ramp all the way from the ground to the very top of the Fortnite world.

They had a partner standing at the top so they could see if the blade kept traveling. It's difficult to see if the blade travels more than a little bit past the player, so it requires a few attempts.

Ultimately, the blade does not travel to the build limit, but it does get pretty close. The blade breaks just before reaching the build limit.

The blades are affected by gravity, so the YouTubers tried to get it close to its own limit and then fell off to see if it would continue going down to the ground.

Ripsaw Launcher (Image via Epic Games)

The blade broke then, too, only this time it was mid-air. This would imply that the Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher blades have a distance they can travel before breaking. Even if players cleared a path and fired it in an endless line, it would eventually break.

According to Fortnite Wiki, this is everything the new item does:

"The Ripsaw Launcher shoots out sawblades that tear through builds. The trajectory of the sawblade can be controlled when aiming the weapon. Charging up the weapon for 10 seconds allows the sawblade to tear through buildings and players for a longer period of time. The Ripsaw Launcher's Sawblades may split into smaller sawblades as well. It can also be held it like a regular saw and use it to manually break through structures."

They can be found at the Chop Shop, which is to the north of Logjam Lotus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far