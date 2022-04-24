Fortnite YouTuber tries to buy his way towards Victory Royale, here's how it went

Fortnite is not a pay-to-win game, but content creators leave no opportunity to prove this statement wrong.

The Item Shop is not the only place where Loopers can buy things. Apart from V-Bucks, they can also stack Gold Bars and use them to buy weapons, healing items, and other supplies from NPCs and Vending Machines.

A creator recently spent all his Gold Bars on Vending Machines and NPCs to get a Victory Royale. This article will explain if this is a feasible strategy that Loopers should try in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2.

Money can't buy happiness, but it could buy you a Victory Royale in Fortnite

YouTuber Kobes and his friend Snakey wanted to know if the abundance of Gold Bars is all it takes to win a game in Fortnite. Accordingly, Snakey landed in Camp Cuddle to buy Med Mists, and Kobe landed in Coney Crossroads to get supplies from a Vending Machine.

The goal was to collect as many healing items as possible and use them to win without relying on weapons.

Kobes strictly followed the plan and didn't even pick up the bandages from the floor. He only collected items that were available from Vending Machines.

This challenge is a lot harder than it sounds. Kobes not only had to spend all of his Gold but also had to avoid engaging opponents. Peely turned out to be a boon as the NPC sold four Med Mists for just 100 Gold.

The Vending Machines also have a Patch Up option. Players can buy 50 health up to five times. Each Patch Up costs 100 Gold bars.

After exploiting all four Med Mists, Vending Machine Patch Ups, and the countless Med Kits in his inventory, Kobes was able to bag the second spot, which is a massive feat in itself.

Fortnite community reacts to Kobes trying to buy a Victory Royale

Even though the YouTuber failed the challenge, Loopers seemed sure that he could easily win the game with better planning. Apparently, Kobes panicked while using Med Kits and Med Mists and didn't collect a ton of other resources.

Moreover, Kobes started out with less than 5000 Gold (maximum limit). Having more Gold would have allowed him to obtain more items, and the final play zone wouldn't have been so stressful.

A big takeaway from this challenge is the current state of healing in Epic Games' battle royale title. Ever since Chapter 3, players have heavily relied on items like Pizza Party and Med Mist. As a result, the storm isn't as scary as it used to be.

Edited by Danyal Arabi