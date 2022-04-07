Fortnite Zero Build Trials: How to get the free Boosted Groundsurfer glider in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite made waves by removing building for the onset of Chapter 3 Season 2. They also introduced the no-build mode as a Limited Time Mode even when building returned to normal playlists. It was a controversial decision, but it seems to have attracted a broader audience.

Now, since Zero Build is permanent, Epic Games is hosting the Fortnite Zero Build Trials, which are going to have rewards for a limited time. One of them is the Boosted Groundsurfer glider.

Fortnite: How to get the Boosted Groundsurfer glider for free

There are five days in this event. It's important to note that today, April 6, 2022 in EST, is day one and that there are less than eight hours left (at the time of writing). Players will need to act quickly to start the challenge and ensure they get the glider at the end.

This will function similarly to the Nindo challenges, which awarded the Kurama glider from Naruto. In the same way, there will be five days of challenges. If players meet the goals, they can unlock the Boosted Groundsurfer glider.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The upcoming "Zero Build Trials" event will work similar to The Nindo, where each day there is a challenge for a free reward and one big reward for doing the daily challenge a certain # of times.



It appears the big reward you can earn any day is the Boosted Groundsurfer Glider.

The first day (which is very low on time) tasks players to earn 30 points. One elimination will earn one point. Players will need to rack up 30 eliminations before day two starts.

Earning just one point will reward them with the SMG Slone spray. The rest of the days have not been unlocked, but players can assume it'll be similar to Day one. Players will likely have to perform multiple tasks to earn the requisite amount of points.

The free rewards for each day have been revealed:

Flying Focus spray

Wild Shot spray

Ready for Combat spray

All free rewards (Image via Epic Games)

Alternatively, all of the rewards can be earned by getting four points on day five.

Also, according to Epic Games, if players unlock the stretch goal of the day on any of the five days, they'll earn the glider. This seems to indicate that gamers will have multiple opportunities to unlock the glider.

Gamers do need to sign up so that the website can track their progress.

the Origin @TerryGhostBtw Boosted Groundsurfer and the SMG Slone spray Unlocked

If players don't sign up, they won't be able to participate or earn any rewards, even if they do fulfill the requirements. Fortnite players should sign in with the account that they play on so they can get full credit.

