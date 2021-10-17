Fortnitemares 2021: Top 5 Monsters who would fit perfectly in Fortnite

Fortnitemares 2021 is already underway and gamers are enjoying themselves exploring the content of the spooky themed event in Fortnite.

During this event, Epic rolls out several exclusive cosmetics that can be owned through the Item Shop. The developers have already rolled out several skins while some more are underway.

The Fortnitemares event has always given rise to speculation about what more could be added to the game. Since Epic has a tradition of bringing popular cultural and mythical aspects to Fortnite, monsters from folklore and myths will fit the Fortnitemares theme perfectly.

Fortnitemares: Monsters gamers would love to see in the game

1) Yeti/Bigfoot

Yeti or Bigfoot will be a great addition to the Fortnitemares cosmetics (Image via YouTube)

Yeti is a popular folklore subject surrounding the Himalayan region of Asia, whereas Bigfoot has its origin in the forests of North America. Despite their location of origin, both the creatures possess similar characteristics such as a sturdy physique along with enormous hands and feet.

The addition of Yeti or Bigfoot to Fortnite would certainly raise the fear factor. Gamers would also love to see them in the game for Fortnitemares.

2) Sirens

Sirens are one of the most popular monsters originating from the Greek folklore. The Sirens were characterized by their beauty and they lured sailors through their charming voice to crash on the rocky islands.

Epic can certainly add them to Fortnitemares to add a tinge of myth along with the spooky event.

3) Orc

Orc from the Lord of the Rings series (Image via IndieWire)

Credit to J.R.R. Tolkien for bringing these popular humanoid monsters to the modern day world, however, the Orcs have been an integral part of the fictional world since Beowulf's time.

These monsters are characterized by their aggressive attitude and their willingness to wreak havoc around their surroundings. Certainly, gamers would love to see them in the game during Fortnitemares.

4) Count Dracula

Visual representation of Count Dracula (mage via Wallpaper Cave)

The central protagonist of the popular gothic horror novel Dracula is a serious contender to be in Fortnite during Fortnitemares. The deadly monster is characterized by deadly fangs whose bite has the ability to change humans into vampires.

Count Dracula is quite popular among everyone and has several popular cultural appearances in the form of T.V. shows as well as full length movies. It is time for the developers to take notice of Count Dracula and add him to the game during the Halloween celebration event.

5) Chupacabras

The legend of Chupacabras originated in the Americas and it is believed that this monster has the ability to suck blood from livestock. The creature resembles a mix of a dog and a reptile and is characterized by long fangs and canines.

Fortnite has one of the biggest audiences in the Americas and therefore, adding this creature to the game will be a perfect fit for the Fortnitemares.

Note: The list is no particular order and reflects the views of the writer.

