Fortnitemares 2023: Assist in destroying zombie road signs

With the start of Fortnitemares 2023, a lot of Halloween-themed items have popped up around the Fortnite island. One such set of items are the Zombie themed road signs that can be found all over the map, particularly near the gas stations. These are essential to complete challenges and earn valuable XP to advance further in this year's Halloween-themed event quest.

Players are required to assist in destroying zombie road signs in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4. They have to do this as part of the "Fortnitemares Trick Or Treat" quest, which will award them 15,000 XP upon completion.

Step-by-step guide on how to assist in destroying zombie road signs in Fortnite

To complete this Fortnite challenge, you must do two things: Find a location with a plethora of zombie road signs in close proximity, and then destroy them one by one.

1) Find a location with a high density of zombie road signs

Locations with zombie signs in Slappy Shores in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda/ Epic Games)

While you can drop at almost any location on the map or forage through the island for these signs, given above are the exact spots of the three zombie signs you need to destroy to get done with this challenge. It is important to note that if you plan to look for these signs manually, the majority of them are available near gas stations.

However, if you do choose our approach, you can simply land on Slappy Shores and go to these exact locations one by one to finish the challenge. It is important to note that you should finish looking for them before the storm closes in and the situation gets more tense. Otherwise it'll be harder for you to destroy these signs, as you might have to focus on the enemies around you as well.

2) Destroy a total of three zombie signs

Finding a zombie sign close to a gas station in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

You need to destroy a total of three zombie signs to finish this challenge, and you can't just run them over with your vehicle as you have to manually destroy each sign with your pickaxe. While this is a pretty straightforward process, it is important to exercise caution and not get carried away in the process, as there can be enemies around you.

As you look for the zombie signs, take cover, or better yet, use a vehicle and move around to look for them. Only get out to destroy them with your pickaxe. Once you're done destroying all three signs, the challenge should automatically be marked as completed, and you will receive 15,000 XP.

