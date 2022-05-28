"Stop harassing people": Frustrated with unending Fortnite prompt, fan fires shots at Epic Games

Fortnite players mostly enjoy playing with friends. Sure, Solo mode is fun, but there's nothing like dropping in with a partner (or a few) and trying to take on the world together. Epic Games knows this, and many users will recognize their all-too-familiar prompt:

"ADD FRIENDS. Your Xbox Live friends can automatically be added as Epic friends to fill out your squad. Fortnite is more fun with friends!"

Everyone has seen this page come up on Fortnite. In fact, most people have seen it quite a bit. One particular player saw it one too many times and got a little annoyed about it, sending shots at the developer in the process.

Fortnite player fed up with friends prompt lays into Epic

Many have undoubtedly pressed "Not Now" on that prompt more times than they can count. For whatever reason, Epic wants loopers to have all the opportunities they could possibly need to add friends on Fortnite, including right after they just declined the option.

One Redditor came up with a great idea. Instead of just delaying the next appearance of the prompt, they suggested that Epic add a "Don't Ask Again" option to the screen.

They shared it with the community, but not before firing a shot at Epic. Harassment is a strong word to use, but to many, it's justified. Furthermore, while it might seem innocent since it's on Reddit, plenty of Epic employees are active on Reddit who can help implement changes.

It may not change anything, but this Redditor is fed up and doesn't want to see DJ Yonder prompting them to add friends one more time. Obviously, they've seen it enough as is and aren't going to.

Playing with friends (Image via The Mustang Moon)

Most users have already added the friends they are going to play with. In this day and age, it's easy to make and add friends online, so the likelihood that gamers have friends that they could just add and play with that they haven't already added is slim.

The community seems to agree with that idea and the concept of adding a "Don't Show Again" option to what is considered the most annoying screen in-game. One commenter joked they appreciated how often they were reminded.

Another gamer noted that Epic must be ignoring the scores of friends people already have.

Ultimately, this is just an annoyed looper exhibiting some wishful thinking, but the probability that the screen changes and won't be seen anymore is not zero. Epic usually listens to its fanbase.

Fortnite players can legitimately claim that their community is the most respected by the developer. Epic has added fanmade skin concepts, cosmetics, and more. They tend to listen when the community speaks up.

The post only had 600 upvotes in nearly a day at the time of writing, so the odds of Epic seeing it are not that high, but if it continues to get attention, they'll have to face it eventually.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer