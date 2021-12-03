Full list of every known XP glitch in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 saw countless XP glitches that helped players level up fast. Players cruised through the level progression using these glitches, thereby scaling up hundreds of levels in a matter of days.

As Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 comes to an end, there are still many players who need to complete their Battle Pass.

Even now, there are countless XP glitches in Fortnite, and players can take full advantage of the same by staying AFK in Fortnite Creative Mode. All players need to do is figure out the map codes for the islands that have the glitch and follow a few easy steps to earn unlimited XP.

All Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Creative AFK XP glitches

Most Fortnite XP glitches for remaining AFK in Creative Mode come from certain items such as XP devices or Crash Pads. However, Epic Games ends up fixing these items as soon as possible, which disables them.

Fortunately, there are way too many items in Creative Mode that players can use to exploit the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 AFK glitches. Therefore, many Creative maps still offer players unlimited XP for remaining AFK.

These are the functional Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Creative AFK XP glitches that we currently know about:

1) Jump Pad - Cone glitch

2096-7924-6419

2) Edit Course Autoclicker glitch

0088-7954-2363

3) Plasma Cannon glitch

3890-9555-6290

4) Unlimited Gold XP glitch

8574-1681-1824?v=55

5) Unlimited Gold - Vending Machine glitch

6531-4403-0726

Will Fortnite Chapter 3 also have XP glitches?

Now that players have figured out how to exploit Creative Mode for XP glitches, they plan to find similar glitches once Fortnite Chapter 3 comes out. It clearly seems like leveling up in Chapter 3 Season 1 is not going to be a difficult task unless Epic Games fixes most of these glitches.

The glitches do not work for long, as the amount of XP keeps on reducing over time. However, given the fact that there are so many glitches available, they certainly are the most convenient way to level up fast.

